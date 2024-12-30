Happy New Year!
A personal message, and my top 10 favorite episodes this year.
Dear friend,
I wish you happy holidays and a great new year!
Thanks for being with me on this journey!
Some insights on the verge of 2025 (Originally on Twitter/X)
Everything is amplified, my friends.
The good and the bad,
The dark and the light,
The energy you give and receive,
The fear and the courage,
The ridiculing and the support,
The mind control and the liberation.
We have to accept that we live in a reality of duality and polarity, and in a time of acceleration and intensification.
If we want to find peace, we have to slow down, go inward, start with ourselves.
Find the inner conflicts, the self-criticizing or belittling beliefs, resolve them, let self love come into our space, and carry on.
In this significant time of ending ‘24 and welcoming ‘25, I’m very grateful for having the courage to speak out, the strength to endure the punches, and the love and support empowering me to keep shining light.
I am sending you, each and every one of you - a heartfelt blessing of expansion, courage, abundance and peace.
Do not be afraid of changes. Embrace them.
2025 will be full of opportunities to change, adapt, integrate and develop. Have faith, and trust in yourself, you can handle what is being presented to you. Own the change.
Keep up the good work, and enjoy the ride where possible!
With love,
Efrat
My favorite top-10 episodes from 2024:
Unpacking Covid Narratives & Future Insights - You're The Voice Ep. 45 with Nick Hudson
Golden Insights: Bitcoin, Gold & Economic Conundrums - You're The Voice Ep. 24: Lawrence Lepard
My latest conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet:
Thank you!
Your commitment to serving humanity through truth and love is inspirational and a formidable opponent to the trans humanistic agenda which seeks to usurp our divinity.
All the best to you and your famiglia for the new year and beyond.
Happy New Year and all the best, Efrat.
And thank you so much for your very valuable and exciting contributions :))