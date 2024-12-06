From Shadows to Light - You're The Voice Ep. 56 with Prof. Mattias Desmet

🎙️ My guest today is no other than

a Psychotherapist and a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University (Belgium). He has a Phd in psychology and a master degree in statistics, and he published over 100 peer reviewed academic papers. Desmet the author of the international bestseller “The Psychology of Totalitarianism”. Since the onset of the Covid in 2020 he became known as the world’s leading expert on the theory of “

”. He is a renowned public speaker and is hosted on podcasts & shows, including on Tucker Carlson.

This conversation peeks into the upcoming event of Desmet in Israel on Dec. 22nd 2024. We discuss the chaotic state of the world, and the importance of staying true to ethical principles amidst challenges.

We explore the difficulties of open dialogue in a polarized society, the role of propaganda, and the essence of totalitarianism and technocracy. Desmet stresses the need for sincere speech as a means to connect with others and resist the tyranny of the ego, ultimately aiming to foster a more humane society.

My takeaways:

The world is entering a chaotic phase that is unpredictable.

Staying true to ethical principles is crucial in times of chaos.

Open dialogue is becoming increasingly difficult due to polarization.

Propaganda is a major organizing principle in contemporary society.

Totalitarianism emerges from a worldview that isolates individuals.

The tyranny of the ego is a fundamental issue in society.

Sincere speech can create meaningful connections and resist manipulation.

A humane society is built on open and honest discourse.

Human connection is essential for overcoming societal crises.

Understanding totalitarianism requires examining its psychological roots.

