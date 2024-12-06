Playback speed
From Shadows to Light - You're The Voice Ep. 56 with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Some dreams come true... and Desmet coming to Israel is one of them.
Efrat Fenigson
and
Mattias Desmet
Dec 06, 2024
1
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is no other than

Mattias Desmet
, a Psychotherapist and a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University (Belgium). He has a Phd in psychology and a master degree in statistics, and he published over 100 peer reviewed academic papers. Desmet the author of the international bestseller “The Psychology of Totalitarianism”. Since the onset of the Covid in 2020 he became known as the world’s leading expert on the theory of “mass formation”. He is a renowned public speaker and is hosted on podcasts & shows, including on Tucker Carlson.

This conversation peeks into the upcoming event of Desmet in Israel on Dec. 22nd 2024. We discuss the chaotic state of the world, and the importance of staying true to ethical principles amidst challenges.
We explore the difficulties of open dialogue in a polarized society, the role of propaganda, and the essence of totalitarianism and technocracy. Desmet stresses the need for sincere speech as a means to connect with others and resist the tyranny of the ego, ultimately aiming to foster a more humane society.

We talked about: 

00:00 Excitement for Desmet's Upcoming Visit to Israel
03:08 Navigating Chaos: Staying True to Ethics, Values & Morals
08:29 Sincere Speech & Open Dialogue
10:57 Propaganda & the Structure of Society
13:40 Totalitarianism and the Need for Sincere Speech
16:08 Understanding Tyranny: Global, Bureaucratic, and Ego
18:42 The Role of Ego in Personal & Collective Crisis
21:18 Human Connection: The Antidote to Isolation & Division
25:46 Join Us On Dec. 22nd, 2024

The upcoming event in Israel.

My takeaways: 

  • The world is entering a chaotic phase that is unpredictable.

  • Staying true to ethical principles is crucial in times of chaos.

  • Open dialogue is becoming increasingly difficult due to polarization.

  • Propaganda is a major organizing principle in contemporary society.

  • Totalitarianism emerges from a worldview that isolates individuals.

  • The tyranny of the ego is a fundamental issue in society.

  • Sincere speech can create meaningful connections and resist manipulation.

  • A humane society is built on open and honest discourse.

  • Human connection is essential for overcoming societal crises.

  • Understanding totalitarianism requires examining its psychological roots.

Follow Prof. Mattias Desmet:

Mattias’ Twitter | Mattias’ Substack:

Mattias Desmet
A Substack by Mattias Desmet
Mattias Desmet
Some notes on tyranny against the backdrop of U.S. Election Day.
Yesterday, I left for the USA, invited by Mr. Jeffrey Tucker to speak at the annual conference of his Brownstone Institute. Subject: tyranny. Mr. Tucker left it very open-ended, only giving me that one word, “tyranny,” as my guide—nothing more, nothing less. I was free to do with it as I pleased…
Read more
a month ago · 482 likes · 103 comments · Mattias Desmet
Mattias Desmet
Nietzsche in Israel
Dear friends…
Read more
6 months ago · 352 likes · 418 comments · Mattias Desmet


