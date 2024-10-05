Playback speed
Share post
Unpacking Covid Narratives & Future Insights - You're The Voice Ep. 45 with Nick Hudson

Not your usual Covid analysis, to say the least! Tune in and hear Nick Hudson's fierce views about Covid and beyond.
Efrat Fenigson
and
PANDA
Oct 05, 2024
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is Nick Hudson, the Chairman of PANDA - an organization founded in 2020 to empower society with accurate information on the science and the drivers behind recent events, enabling individuals to exercise freedom of choice and preserve human liberties. Nick is an actuary with broad international experience in finance, who has settled into a career as a private equity investor. He is a global speaker about many topics, more recently about the recent Covid plandemic.

In this conversation, we discuss the complexities surrounding the Covid narratives, management and beliefs, challenging the conventional narratives and exploring the political and media influences that shaped public perception. We discuss the implications of data manipulation, lab leak theory, treatment protocols, and the importance of decentralization and community action in addressing future crises. Nick emphasizes the need for critical thinking and a return to local solutions as a means of empowerment.

Due to censorship on YouTube, I uploaded the FULL episode here on Substack.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
We talked about: 

00:00 Coming up...
01:17 Introduction
06:12 Bitcoin self-custody with Trezor
06:51 COVID-19 was a political event
10:56 Why is "pandemic" a false construct?
17:05 Covid or a flu?
18:48 Changing medical treatment during Covid
27:42 The early days of 2020: orchestrating a pandemic
29:48 PCR tests & Mass formation
33:42 Are pandemics a known scam?
36:57 No lab leak
40:53 Delegitimizing dissident voices
49:07 Decentralized solutions & the white pill
1:01:01 Closing words

My takeaways: 

  • COVID-19 was not merely a health issue but a political phenomenon.

  • The pandemic narrative has been heavily influenced by media manipulation.

  • The concept of a pandemic has been redefined and diluted over time.

  • Data presented during Covid was often misleading and fabricated.

  • Treatment protocols during COVID-19 contributed to excess mortality

  • The rapid response to COVID-19 was orchestrated and not spontaneous.

  • Decentralization of power is essential for community resilience.

  • People should focus on local actions rather than global narratives.

  • Critical thinking is necessary to navigate media narratives and public health policies.

Follow Nick Hudson:

Nick’s Twitter | PANDA’s Twitter | PANDA’s website | PANDA’s blog:

PANDA Uncut
Free thinking on science, sensemaking and our societies

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links


