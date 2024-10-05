Unpacking Covid Narratives & Future Insights - You're The Voice Ep. 45 with Nick Hudson

🎙️ My guest today is Nick Hudson, the Chairman of PANDA - an organization founded in 2020 to empower society with accurate information on the science and the drivers behind recent events, enabling individuals to exercise freedom of choice and preserve human liberties. Nick is an actuary with broad international experience in finance, who has settled into a career as a private equity investor. He is a global speaker about many topics, more recently about the recent Covid plandemic.
In this conversation, we discuss the complexities surrounding the Covid narratives, management and beliefs, challenging the conventional narratives and exploring the political and media influences that shaped public perception. We discuss the implications of data manipulation, lab leak theory, treatment protocols, and the importance of decentralization and community action in addressing future crises. Nick emphasizes the need for critical thinking and a return to local solutions as a means of empowerment.
Due to censorship on YouTube, I uploaded the FULL episode here on Substack. My only request is that you please comment, and share this far and wide.
This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!
We talked about:
00:00 Coming up...
01:17 Introduction
06:12 Bitcoin self-custody with Trezor
06:51 COVID-19 was a political event
10:56 Why is "pandemic" a false construct?
17:05 Covid or a flu?
18:48 Changing medical treatment during Covid
27:42 The early days of 2020: orchestrating a pandemic
29:48 PCR tests & Mass formation
33:42 Are pandemics a known scam?
36:57 No lab leak
40:53 Delegitimizing dissident voices
49:07 Decentralized solutions & the white pill
1:01:01 Closing words
My takeaways:
COVID-19 was not merely a health issue but a political phenomenon.
The pandemic narrative has been heavily influenced by media manipulation.
The concept of a pandemic has been redefined and diluted over time.
Data presented during Covid was often misleading and fabricated.
Treatment protocols during COVID-19 contributed to excess mortality
The rapid response to COVID-19 was orchestrated and not spontaneous.
Decentralization of power is essential for community resilience.
People should focus on local actions rather than global narratives.
Critical thinking is necessary to navigate media narratives and public health policies.
Watch/listen on Spotify:
Follow Nick Hudson:
Nick’s Twitter | PANDA’s Twitter | PANDA’s website | PANDA’s blog:
Follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Join me in any of these upcoming events:
Oct. 2024 - Bitcoin Amsterdam (code EFRAT for 10% off)
Oct. 2024 - Plan B Forum, Lugano (code EFRAT for 10% off)
Nov. 2024 - Liberty in our lifetime, Prague (code Efrat76423 for 10% off)
Nov. 2024 - Adopting Bitcoin, El Salvador (code EFRAT for 10% off)
May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas (prev. Nashville) (code EFRAT for 10% off)
June 2025 - BTC Prague (code EFRAT for 10% off)
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.
Unpacking Covid Narratives & Future Insights - You're The Voice Ep. 45 with Nick Hudson