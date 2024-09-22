Great Reset, Great Awakening - You're The Voice Ep. 43 with Ed Dowd

🎙️ My guest today is Ed Dowd, a human I am truly inspired by, who spoke out bravely since Covid started. Ed is a founding partner with Phinance Technologies and a financial analyst. He has worked on Wall Street most of his career for firms such as HSBC and others and most notably at BlackRock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion Growth equity portfolio for ten years. He’s the author of “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022”.

In this conversation, we discuss the intricate connections between Covid19, the global economy, and the role of central banks. Ed shares insights on the financial implications of Covid, the wealth transfer that occurred, impacts on the middle class, and the challenges facing the banking sector. We expand on Ed’s Covid19 injections damage report, which includes injuries (adverse reactions), disabilities and deaths and their economic impacts.

Ed bravely shares his personal awakening story - triggered by his physical and mental health conditions. We discuss life and thoughts as energy, the role of evil in today’s reality, and the importance of staying present and individual responsibility in these turbulent times. We touch on the tendency to rely on saviours, while neglecting personal empowerment, sovereignty and community building.

Due to censorship on YouTube, I uploaded the FULL episode here on Substack. My only request is that you please comment, and share this far and wide.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up...

01:04 Intro & Background

03:51 Connection Between Covid & Global Economy

07:08 The Role of Central Banks & Debt-Based Fiat System

09:58 Self-Custody with Trezor (Ad Break)

10:29 Geopolitical Distractions & Financial Crisis

14:05 Japanese Yen Carry Trade & Global Debt

19:55 Banking Sector Challenges & Predictions

24:34 Covid - The Excuse For Wealth Transfer

26:27 Covid Injections Data - Impacts on Society & Economy

31:33 Short Clip of Ed’s Book

32:14 Covid - Court of Public Opinion

34:52 Ed's Journey of Awakening

37:38 Living in the Present Moment

41:57 Our Energy & Thoughts

48:36 Ed's Purpose & Gift to the World

55:59 Saviours, Gurus & Staying Vigilant

01:01:11 Closing & Message of Hope

My takeaways:

COVID-19 was leveraged by central banks to cover up existing debt problems.

The plandemic resulted in unprecedented government spending and a significant increase in the money supply.

COVID-19 led to the largest wealth transfer in history, impacting small businesses and the middle class.

Vaccine data indicates a concerning trend in excess deaths, particularly among younger populations.

Geopolitical events may serve as distractions from underlying financial issues.

The current economic situation is a multi-generational Ponzi scheme reliant on increasing debt.

The banking sector is facing significant challenges, including potential failures and mergers.

Personal awakening and spiritual growth are essential in understanding and navigating current events.

There are no saviors; individuals must take responsibility for their own lives and communities.

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Ed Dowd:

Ed’s Twitter | Ed’s Website | Phinance Technologies | Ed’s Book



Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me in any of these upcoming events:

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links