Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Great Reset, Great Awakening - You're The Voice Ep. 43 with Ed Dowd

Juicy FULL episode here on Substack, due to YouTube censorship. Please watch, comment & share!
Efrat Fenigson
Sep 22, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is Ed Dowd, a human I am truly inspired by, who spoke out bravely since Covid started. Ed is a founding partner with Phinance Technologies and a financial analyst. He has worked on Wall Street most of his career for firms such as HSBC and others and most notably at BlackRock as a portfolio manager where he managed a $14 billion Growth equity portfolio for ten years. He’s the author of “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022”. 

In this conversation, we discuss the intricate connections between Covid19, the global economy, and the role of central banks. Ed shares insights on the financial implications of Covid, the wealth transfer that occurred, impacts on the middle class, and the challenges facing the banking sector. We expand on Ed’s Covid19 injections damage report, which includes injuries (adverse reactions), disabilities and deaths and their economic impacts.

Ed bravely shares his personal awakening story - triggered by his physical and mental health conditions. We discuss life and thoughts as energy, the role of evil in today’s reality, and the importance of staying present and individual responsibility in these turbulent times. We touch on the tendency to rely on saviours, while neglecting personal empowerment, sovereignty and community building.

Due to censorship on YouTube, I uploaded the FULL episode here on Substack. My only request is that you please comment, and share this far and wide.
This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about: 

00:00 Coming Up...
01:04 Intro & Background
03:51 Connection Between Covid & Global Economy
07:08 The Role of Central Banks & Debt-Based Fiat System
09:58 Self-Custody with Trezor (Ad Break)
10:29 Geopolitical Distractions & Financial Crisis
14:05 Japanese Yen Carry Trade & Global Debt
19:55 Banking Sector Challenges & Predictions
24:34 Covid - The Excuse For Wealth Transfer
26:27 Covid Injections Data - Impacts on Society & Economy 
31:33 Short Clip of Ed’s Book
32:14 Covid - Court of Public Opinion
34:52 Ed's Journey of Awakening
37:38 Living in the Present Moment
41:57 Our Energy & Thoughts
48:36 Ed's Purpose & Gift to the World
55:59 Saviours, Gurus & Staying Vigilant
01:01:11 Closing & Message of Hope

My takeaways: 

  • COVID-19 was leveraged by central banks to cover up existing debt problems.

  • The plandemic resulted in unprecedented government spending and a significant increase in the money supply.

  • COVID-19 led to the largest wealth transfer in history, impacting small businesses and the middle class.

  • Vaccine data indicates a concerning trend in excess deaths, particularly among younger populations.

  • Geopolitical events may serve as distractions from underlying financial issues.

  • The current economic situation is a multi-generational Ponzi scheme reliant on increasing debt.

  • The banking sector is facing significant challenges, including potential failures and mergers.

  • Personal awakening and spiritual growth are essential in understanding and navigating current events.

  • There are no saviors; individuals must take responsibility for their own lives and communities.

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Ed Dowd:

Ed’s Twitter | Ed’s Website | Phinance Technologies | Ed’s Book


Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 1
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story
Efrat Recommends

Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 31
Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Read full story

Join me in any of these upcoming events:

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.

Discussion about this podcast

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Podcast
All episodes of "You're The Voice" podcast
Authors
Efrat Fenigson
Recent Posts
Climate Realism: A Sane Approach - You're The Voice Ep. 42 with Prof. Steven Koonin
  Efrat Fenigson and Tom Nelson
Decentralized Communication: Nostr, Bitcoin & the Attack on Telegram - You're The Voice Ep. 41 [Efrat on Hearts of Oak Podcast]
  Efrat Fenigson
The Unique Voice of Education, Entertainment & Empowerment - You're The Voice Ep. 40 with Isabella Santos
  Efrat Fenigson
Freedom, Technology & Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 39 [Efrat on Robin Seyr’s Podcast]
  Efrat Fenigson
A New Mental Health System - You're The Voice Ep. 38 with Dr. Lia Naor
  Efrat Fenigson
Awakening 101 - You're The Voice Ep. 37 with Dror Ashuah
  Efrat Fenigson
Reclaim Your Powers - You're The Voice Ep. 36 with Aleks Svetski
  Efrat Fenigson and Aleksandar Svetski