Unmasking Agenda 2030

“Achieve gender equality, ensure the rule of law, promote justice, and promote non-discrimination. These are the fancy words that they’re using, but in reality, the deeper you go into this agenda, the more you realise that there’s a plan here that aspires to absolute control over humanity.”

It is my second time on the free cities podcast, and it's great every time.

Timothy Allen (the interviewer) writes:

“On this week’s podcast, I sat down with independent journalist and podcaster Efrat Fenigson.

Our conversation explores the rise of centralised control in the digital age, particularly regarding Agenda 2030.

She sees this agenda as a plan to control many facets of human life, from finances and movement to information and even food choices. While it is presented as a path to sustainability, she argues it often relies on fear to promote compliance and brings up many concerns over how climate change narratives are being used to justify policies that could curtail personal freedoms.

Efrat contends that awakening to these issues is a personal journey and stresses the importance of taking responsibility. She encourages listeners to educate themselves, build financial independence with tools like Bitcoin, and connect with like-minded communities. Additionally, she underscores the spiritual dimension of this challenge, advocating for inner growth and a deeper understanding of one’s purpose as a foundation for true freedom.

Enjoy the conversation.”



We talked about:

00:00 Coming up

01:58 Personal Branding and PR

13:15 Understanding the Agenda and Its Implications

14:08 Stablecoins and CBDC's

20:48 Agenda 21 - Agenda 2030 - Agenda 2050

29:16 Food, Farming, and Control

38:12 Do People Actually Want Freedom?

39:09 Understanding Agenda 2030

41:05 Build Back Better: A Deceptive Agenda

45:22 The Role of Destruction in Rebuilding

51:12 The 2030 and 2050 Visions

57:31 C40 and the Smart City Agenda

01:04:33 The Climate Agenda: A Tool for Control

01:14:08 Misinformation and the Sustainable Development Goals

01:23:07 The Limits of Sovereignty and Personal Growth

01:26:50 The Role of Activism and Personal Responsibility

01:30:09 Safety and Freedom: A Personal Perspective

01:33:29 Exploring Alternative Living Spaces

01:36:27 The Intersection of Spirituality and Freedom

01:49:42 Navigating the Spiritual Battle in Today's World

