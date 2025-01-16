Being the Voice of Bitcoin Education - You're The Voice Ep. 63 with Mir

🎙️ My guest today is Mir, co-founder of Blockchain Lab, a talented individual on a unique journey combining music, Bitcoin advocacy, education, and community building. Mir shares her inspiring story of transformation—from a music career to becoming a key voice in Bitcoin education, leading projects like the Blockchain Lab in Milan and the Plan B Network. Her work is all about making Bitcoin easier to understand and helping people feel empowered through knowledge. In this episode, Mir talks about the philosophy behind Bitcoin, the value of learning across different fields, and the challenges of teaching and connecting with different types of people. We discuss why empathy, clear communication, and ethical marketing are important for building real connections in the Bitcoin world and beyond. Mir also highlights how education, community, and self-custody come together, showing how Bitcoin can help people better understand bitcoin and personal responsibility.
We talked about:
00:00 Coming Up…
00:53 Introduction
04:20 Mir’s Personal Journey, background and Musical Passions
08:00 Building Blockchain Lab the Bitcoin Community
10:47 Plan B Network & Free Bitcoin Education
12:47 Plan B Summer School In Lugano
22:38 The Polymathic Nature of Bitcoin & Education
27:28 The Future of Bitcoin: Predictions and Opportunities
33:31 The Importance of Self-Custody and Education
36:12 Balancing Honesty and Empathy in Bitcoin Advocacy
42:01 Lowering Resistance & Relating To Others In Bitcoin Education
45:20 Fruitful Conversations, Great Marketing and Providing Value
48:40 Why Bitcoiner’s Have Strong Opinions
51:21 Conclusion
My takeaways:
Plan B Network offers free educational resources in multiple languages.
There is a significant gap between job descriptions and actual talent.
Women often need to feel there’s a great match to their skills to apply for jobs.
Bitcoin encourages a focus on experience over traditional qualifications.
Polymathy is crucial for understanding Bitcoin's multifaceted nature.
The Bitcoin community is filled with diverse talents and skills.
Studying Bitcoin opens up many fields of knowledge.
Community building is essential in the Bitcoin space.
Self-custody is crucial for Bitcoin ownership.
Education should be empathetic and understanding.
Marketing can be ethical and value-driven.
Empathy in advocacy is more important than being nice.
Watch on Youtube:
Watch/listen on Spotify:
Follow Mir:
Mir’s Twitter | Plan B Website | Mir’s Nostr nPub: npub1ydxytlu95vwpn0m3pzn507nma8x5472u043pupcgpj3dvcamglfql6rlcw
Join me on these upcoming events:
