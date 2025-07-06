A Second Citizenship & a Plan B to Relocate

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Do you already have a Plan B in place?
Efrat Fenigson's avatar
Efrat Fenigson
Jul 06, 2025
Recently I’ve recorded a great episode with Mikkel Thorup, who’s the the founder and CEO of Expat Money, a consultancy helping clients legally reduce taxes, gain second residencies, and invest abroad. I’ve already received feedback from some of my subscribers who approached Mikkel and his team and are very grateful.

Learn more & leave your details for a follow up:

LEARN MORE

In our episode, Mikkel and I discussed outrunning tyranny and maximizing liberty by becoming expats. Now clearly this is not the path for everyone, but if this is the path for you, you may want to give this episode a listen, and consult in Mikkel and his team, to build the best plan B for you, which should cater for your specific needs.

We also discussed:

  • “Planting flags” as a modern survival strategy

  • How to gain legal residency, second passports, and freedom of movement

  • Why Latin America may be the last frontier of liberty

  • The myth that expat life is only for the wealthy

  • Covid tyranny, global blocs, and why Plan B is urgent

Podcast

Curious to learn more? Leave your details for a follow up, and Mikkel’s team will get back in touch with you.

Sponsors:

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

