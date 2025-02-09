🎙️Monika & Efrat Going Live!

If you don’t know my friend- an amazing Artist, Astrologer, Bitcoiner, Austrian Economics lover and overall beautiful soul - you’re up for a treat! Monika will join me on this special live session to discuss world’s event and provide some tips for navigating life at this turbulent time. Make sure to join us!
✅ When? Wednesday Feb. 12th 2025, 1pm EST / 7pm CET / 8pm Israel
✅ Paid subscribers: feel free to drop a comment with a question/topic you’d like us to discuss, and we’ll do our best to get to everything!
✅ Save the date here, and join us on YouTube / X for the live stream.
✅ Share this to spread the word
Watch on Youtube (on Wednesday, not now!):
Latest podcast episode:
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Join me on these upcoming events:
March 2025 - Bitcoin Alive
May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off
June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off
Special offers:
►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off
►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - code EFRAT
Follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
Share this post