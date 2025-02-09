Playback speed
1

🎙️Monika & Efrat Going Live!

Save the date! Feb. 12th, 2025.
Efrat Fenigson
and
Monika Bravo
Feb 09, 2025
1
Transcript

If you don’t know my friend

Monika Bravo
- an amazing Artist, Astrologer, Bitcoiner, Austrian Economics lover and overall beautiful soul - you’re up for a treat! Monika will join me on this special live session to discuss world’s event and provide some tips for navigating life at this turbulent time. Make sure to join us!

When? Wednesday Feb. 12th 2025, 1pm EST / 7pm CET / 8pm Israel
Paid subscribers: feel free to drop a comment with a question/topic you’d like us to discuss, and we’ll do our best to get to everything!

Click "Add to Calendar"

✅ Save the date here, and join us on YouTube / X for the live stream.
Watch on Youtube (on Wednesday, not now!):


