Will You Choose The Moral High Ground? - You're The Voice Ep. 60 with Jimmy Song

🎙️ My guest today is Jimmy Song, a prominent Bitcoin developer, author, and advocate for freedom and moral responsibility through Bitcoin. Jimmy has spent over a decade contributing to the Bitcoin ecosystem, authoring books such as “Thank God for Bitcoin”, “Fiat Ruins Everything”, and many more.

In this conversation, we explore his journey as a developer and educator, including his work teaching Bitcoin programming in El Salvador. Jimmy shares his observations on Bitcoin's transformative power, the moral corruption of fiat money, and the role of virtue in sustaining a Bitcoin-centric life. We also discuss the challenges of societal change, personal agency, and psychological conditioning of nations which impacts the state of affairs in the Middle East and globally, in the near future.

This conversation will inspire you to embrace responsibility and build a future rooted in freedom and sovereignty.

(00:00) Coming Up…

(00:52) Intro and Background of Jimmy

(04:25) Jimmy’s Experience Teaching & Progress in El Salvador

(06:21) The Moral Case of Bitcoin

(11:21) Bitcoin Requires Spiritual Inner Work

(16:30) The Message Behind Jimmy’s Book “Fiat Ruins Everything”

(20:30) The Future Trajectory of Bitcoin

(22:13) How Will the Mainstream Understand Bitcoin?

(25:34) Speculations on the Middle East Conflict

(30:03) Psychological Conditioning in Israel The Soviet Union & More

(34:51) The Psychology of Winning, Hope, and Agency

Jimmy has been programming since he was nine years old.

He has written five books on Bitcoin, focusing on both technical and lay audiences.

Bitcoin isn’t just a tool for fixing problems—it’s a catalyst for deep societal and personal transformation.

Building something new takes courage and responsibility, unlike staying trapped in cycles of blame and despair.

The frontier spirit—creating and innovating despite challenges—is what Bitcoiners embody today.

Focusing on solutions and taking action is the key to overcoming despair and creating a better future.

Fiat money destroys more than just purchasing power; it erodes moral values and incentivizes corruption.

Moral arguments for Bitcoin resonate deeper than financial ones, inspiring lasting commitment to the cause.

Adopting Bitcoin requires virtues like responsibility and discipline.

The decline in productivity under fiat contrasts sharply with the prosperity of the gold standard era.

El Salvador’s progress shows how quickly a nation can improve with strong leadership and a Bitcoin-based economy.

