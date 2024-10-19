Playback speed
The Revolution Is Under Way - You're The Voice Ep. 47 with Nico Moran & Mike Jarmuz (Muzz)

Grab a beer or coffee and join us for a fun hour!
Efrat Fenigson
Oct 19, 2024
Transcript

🎙️ My guests today are Mike (Muzz) Jarmuz, CEO of Thunder Funder and founder of Lightning Ventures, and Nico Moran, founder and host of Simply Bitcoin - a Bitcoin media company. We met at the end of the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference and discussed:

  • Muzz and Nico’s experiences in the Bitcoin community

  • Challenges of content creation under censorship vs. Nostr 

  • Bitcoin evolution: a revolutionary tool for financial sovereignty vs. institutional adoption  

  • IMF’s recent statement to El Salvador 

  • The future of Bitcoin startups and investments

  • The next Bitcoin bull run

  • A call to action to take control of your financial futures through self-custody of Bitcoin

We talked about: 

00:00 Coming up...
01:26 Intro to Muzz & Nico
02:20 What Did You Like at Bitcoin Amsterdam?
04:32 Exploring Bitcoin Innovations and Layer 2 Technologies
07:11 Nico's Journey into Bitcoin Media
12:25 Muzz's ThunderFunder: Democratizing Bitcoin Investments
18:47 Simply Bitcoin Banned From YouTube
24:25 The Impact of Online Censorship 
29:36 The Evolution of Bitcoin: From Cypherpunk to Institutional Adoption
33:01 Bitcoin as Investment vs. Revolution: A Dual Perspective
36:50 The IMF's Fear of Bitcoin: A Case Study in El Salvador
43:40 Challenges in Bitcoin Startup Funding
45:44 Bitcoin's Cycle & Bull Run
48:03 What's Missing in the Bitcoin Media Landscape? 
52:22 Messages of Hope from Nico & Muzz
55:51 The Nostr Booth Initiative

Follow Nico:

Nico’s Twitter | Simply Bitcoin |  Nico’s Nostr npub: npub1gu47n7fxfm4py48jktmu6tdqcvva4e87fntynuzzf62zxnw2e7tsc6907g

Follow Muzz:

Mike’s Twitter | Thunder Funder |  Mike’s Nostr npub: npub1q3kyx6e22fg9npnmgrypu35mdkpsq9zzl3jnzty85l88404sytlstdg0vl

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links


  Efrat Fenigson