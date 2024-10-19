The Revolution Is Under Way - You're The Voice Ep. 47 with Nico Moran & Mike Jarmuz (Muzz)

🎙️ My guests today are Mike (Muzz) Jarmuz, CEO of Thunder Funder and founder of Lightning Ventures, and Nico Moran, founder and host of Simply Bitcoin - a Bitcoin media company. We met at the end of the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference and discussed:
Muzz and Nico’s experiences in the Bitcoin community
Challenges of content creation under censorship vs. Nostr
Bitcoin evolution: a revolutionary tool for financial sovereignty vs. institutional adoption
IMF’s recent statement to El Salvador
The future of Bitcoin startups and investments
The next Bitcoin bull run
A call to action to take control of your financial futures through self-custody of Bitcoin
This episode is also on Twitter, Youtube, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!
We talked about:
00:00 Coming up...
01:26 Intro to Muzz & Nico
02:20 What Did You Like at Bitcoin Amsterdam?
04:32 Exploring Bitcoin Innovations and Layer 2 Technologies
07:11 Nico's Journey into Bitcoin Media
12:25 Muzz's ThunderFunder: Democratizing Bitcoin Investments
18:47 Simply Bitcoin Banned From YouTube
24:25 The Impact of Online Censorship
29:36 The Evolution of Bitcoin: From Cypherpunk to Institutional Adoption
33:01 Bitcoin as Investment vs. Revolution: A Dual Perspective
36:50 The IMF's Fear of Bitcoin: A Case Study in El Salvador
43:40 Challenges in Bitcoin Startup Funding
45:44 Bitcoin's Cycle & Bull Run
48:03 What's Missing in the Bitcoin Media Landscape?
52:22 Messages of Hope from Nico & Muzz
55:51 The Nostr Booth Initiative
Watch on Youtube:
Watch/listen on Spotify:
Follow Nico:
Nico’s Twitter | Simply Bitcoin | Nico’s Nostr npub: npub1gu47n7fxfm4py48jktmu6tdqcvva4e87fntynuzzf62zxnw2e7tsc6907g
Follow Muzz:
Mike’s Twitter | Thunder Funder | Mike’s Nostr npub: npub1q3kyx6e22fg9npnmgrypu35mdkpsq9zzl3jnzty85l88404sytlstdg0vl
Follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Prices went down for these 2 Trezor wallets! Enjoy the reduced price + my extra 5% off, use my discount code from the episode).
Join me in any of these upcoming events:
Oct. 2024 - Plan B Forum, Lugano (code EFRAT for 10% off)
Nov. 2024 - Liberty in our lifetime, Prague (code Efrat76423 for 10% off)
Nov. 2024 - Adopting Bitcoin, El Salvador (code EFRAT for 10% off)
May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas (prev. Nashville) (code EFRAT for 10% off)
June 2025 - BTC Prague (code EFRAT for 10% off)
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.
The Revolution Is Under Way - You're The Voice Ep. 47 with Nico Moran & Mike Jarmuz (Muzz)