The Revolution Is Under Way - You're The Voice Ep. 47 with Nico Moran & Mike Jarmuz (Muzz)

🎙️ My guests today are Mike (Muzz) Jarmuz, CEO of Thunder Funder and founder of Lightning Ventures, and Nico Moran, founder and host of Simply Bitcoin - a Bitcoin media company. We met at the end of the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference and discussed:

Muzz and Nico’s experiences in the Bitcoin community

Challenges of content creation under censorship vs. Nostr

Bitcoin evolution: a revolutionary tool for financial sovereignty vs. institutional adoption

IMF’s recent statement to El Salvador

The future of Bitcoin startups and investments

The next Bitcoin bull run

A call to action to take control of your financial futures through self-custody of Bitcoin

00:00 Coming up...

01:26 Intro to Muzz & Nico

02:20 What Did You Like at Bitcoin Amsterdam?

04:32 Exploring Bitcoin Innovations and Layer 2 Technologies

07:11 Nico's Journey into Bitcoin Media

12:25 Muzz's ThunderFunder: Democratizing Bitcoin Investments

18:47 Simply Bitcoin Banned From YouTube

24:25 The Impact of Online Censorship

29:36 The Evolution of Bitcoin: From Cypherpunk to Institutional Adoption

33:01 Bitcoin as Investment vs. Revolution: A Dual Perspective

36:50 The IMF's Fear of Bitcoin: A Case Study in El Salvador

43:40 Challenges in Bitcoin Startup Funding

45:44 Bitcoin's Cycle & Bull Run

48:03 What's Missing in the Bitcoin Media Landscape?

52:22 Messages of Hope from Nico & Muzz

55:51 The Nostr Booth Initiative

Follow Nico:

Nico’s Twitter | Simply Bitcoin | Nico’s Nostr npub: npub1gu47n7fxfm4py48jktmu6tdqcvva4e87fntynuzzf62zxnw2e7tsc6907g

Follow Muzz:

Mike’s Twitter | Thunder Funder | Mike’s Nostr npub: npub1q3kyx6e22fg9npnmgrypu35mdkpsq9zzl3jnzty85l88404sytlstdg0vl

