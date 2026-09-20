An important article on CoinTelegraph was just published, highlighting KYC risks, in which I’m quoted, alongside Susie, Evin & Lyudmyla.

In a nutshell

Revolut is the latest KYC casualty - a leak reported last week, when a hacker impersonating an Italian government agency tricked Revolut into handing over customer passports and verification selfies. The attackers have begun publishing some of the files, are reportedly demanding $3M ransom.

680 customers are reported affected. Earlier this month, more than 153 million US and Canadian driver's licenses were stolen, apparently from an identity verification provider. KYC forces companies to store identity documents, turning every copy of these documents into a honeypot for hackers.

The article puts the emphasis on Zero-Knowledge tech as the key solution for the KYC problem. I highlighted the shortcoming of ZK proofs (below), and I agree with Evin that “You cannot lose what you never held,” hence not storing any identifying data is ultimately the best solution.

One of my quotes in this article:

"The incentives point toward control, not privacy.

Zero-knowledge proofs let someone prove a fact, like being over 18 or not on a sanctions list. What’s missing is what that proof gets bound to. Right now it’s usually bound to an account inside someone else’s database, so people stay dependent on a centralized intermediary.”

Evin McMullen, CEO and co-founder of Billions Network:

“..the barrier was “never the technology,” but the rules, incentives and infrastructure built around it: “This is a governance and standards problem wearing a technology costume.”

Lyudmyla Kozlovska, Open Dialogue president:

“EU laws meant Revolut had no other option but to comply.

EU AML law imposes no verification duty on the bank and provides no meaningful mechanism to check who is really behind an authenticated state request. Refusal to answer carries fines in the millions. In practice, verification is impossible.”

Susie Violet Ward, co-founder of Bitcoin Policy UK:

"We need to stop treating identity verification and surrendering your identity as though they are the same thing.”

The full article by Christina Comben: https://cointelegraph.com/magazine/revolut-id-thefts-highlight-kycs-dangers-heres-how-to-fix-it

Please share my Twitter/X post:

Please take a moment to like, subscribe, comment and share this article.

♥️ Efrat

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Join me on Oct. 1-2 on Expat Money Summit, focusing on Latin America, and hosted by Mikkel Thorup. Register for free, or use code EFRAT for 30% off VIP tickets: http://ExpatMoneySummit.com

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Want to preserve your privacy online? Get a GrapheneOS privacy phone or laptop, up to $150 off “Above Phone” products + extra $50 off with code EFRAT: https://abovephone.com/efrat/

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off