I had the pleasure of being interviewed on the Relai podcast recently, about CBDCs, the Digital Euro, and Bitcoin as the antidote. Tune in for 40 minutes of data points, proofs, as well as my prediction for CBDCs - 5 years from now.
I was interviewed by Julian Liniger, Relai’s CEO and Co-founder.
Relai is a self-custodial bitcoin-only app from Switzerland. You can buy bitcoin with Relai and hold your own keys. Check out the countries they are operational in.
Listen on Spotify:
We discussed:
How CBDCs and Bitcoin are different
The dangers of CBDCs and what to do about them
Why there are many flaws with CBDCs
How Bitcoin is truly the exit
