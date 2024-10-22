Eric Stacks - Future of Monetary Systems (CBDC, Bitcoin, Spirituality)

🎙️ My guests today is Eric Stacks. I caught him for a mini-chat about the changes & future of monetary systems, CBDC, Bitcoin & spirituality.

Would you like to see Eric on "You're The Voice" - in a full episode?

Let us know in the comments! 👇👇

Watch on Youtube:

This interview is also on Twitter and Rumble.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links



Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Prices went down for these 2 Trezor wallets! Enjoy the reduced price + my extra 5% off, use my discount code from the episode).

Join me in any of these upcoming events: