Share post
Eric Stacks - Future of Monetary Systems (CBDC, Bitcoin, Spirituality)

A 20-minutes mini-chat with Eric Stacks. Enjoy.
Efrat Fenigson
Oct 22, 2024
Transcript

🎙️ My guests today is Eric Stacks. I caught him for a mini-chat about the changes & future of monetary systems, CBDC, Bitcoin & spirituality.

Would you like to see Eric on "You're The Voice" - in a full episode?
Let us know in the comments! 👇👇

Watch on Youtube:

This interview is also on Twitter and Rumble.
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links


Join me in any of these upcoming events:

