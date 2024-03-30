You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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WCoaster's avatar
WCoaster
Mar 30, 2024

I feel the scenario laid out here would not play out as governments expect. Rather it would usher lightning fast adoption of self custody and new markets that refuse to participate in the government con.

Will this lead to civil unrest, or more appropriately, government corporal response to the public?

Absolutely.

Which will feed the turning away from the old system.

CBDC's are simply an extra layer on top of the current system. A system already dying.

To little to late.

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Mar 30, 2024

"and within a radius of 4 km from the residence of the registered citizens."

A digital prison.

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