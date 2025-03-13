March 2025 - The ECB (European Central Bank) is prepping the ground for the probable launch of its wholesale and retail CBDC, the Digital Euro.

Recent developments:

January 2025 - Lagarde launching the next phase

Are you ready for “YOUR Digital Euro”? Christine Lagarde is prepping you to the next phase of EU’s CBDC, which is everything *but* a form of cash (nice try though).

ECB keeps pushing, for all the wrong reasons…

March 2025 - New Digital Euro CBDC Survey

1) Most Europeans are NOT interested in the Digital Euro, because other methods of payment serve well - according to a new ECB survey amongst 19,000 Europeans from 11 countries.

2) However, the Europeans are open to propaganda and to changing their minds.

And of course they primed this with some great propaganda video content already in Nov. 2024:

3) “Europeans have a strong preference for existing payment methods and see no real benefit in a new type of payment system” While this finding sounds like a positive pushback, it can serve as a precursor to a tactic of technological integrations. “If you can’t beat them, join them” tactic - similarly to the Chinese e-CNY retail CBDC:

“..eCNY is integrated with China’s most popular online platforms, such as ride-hailing app DiDi, shopping app Meituan, travel app Ctrip, and, of course, WeChat Pay and Alipay.”

Thanks to this tactic, and despite a rough start and a so-called failing project, “as of July, the e-CNY app has attracted 180 million personal wallet users, with a cumulative transaction value of Rmb7.3 trillion (US$1 trillion) in pilot areas.”

For more on China’s e-CNY, check out my episode with Roger Huang:

Never forget - certain people never go to jail.

MY conclusion:

Despite low public interest, the ECB (and other central banks) will still launch their CBDCs, they just need to pretend they care about public sentiment, so they’ll follow a tech integration route, on top of the standalone retail CBDC route. Similarly to China. They need to prepare the public for this phase of integrations of digital Euro into any and every existing payment method and consumer app. Hence the survey. It’s a “democracy” after all, right?

Stay tuned.

►Relevant CBDC related articles:



