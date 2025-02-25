New Monetary Order in a Changing World
My critical view on CBDCs, Stablecoins & Bitcoin - "The Battle for Financial Freedom" with Efrat Fenigson
Paul Tarantino interviewed me about my latest work on the New Monetary Order in a changing world. I’m taking a critical look at CBDCs, Stablecoins, Bitcoin & more, based on my recent keynote presentation which I present in conferences worldwide.
We discussed:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:40 - Jerome Powell's Comments on CBDCs
00:02:45 - The Difference Between CBDCs and Stablecoins
00:06:57 - Retail vs. Wholesale CBDCs
00:10:34 - The Global Landscape of Digital Currencies
00:12:02 - Bitcoin Adoption at the Sovereign Level
00:13:48 - Government Experimentation with Digital Currencies
00:17:00 - The Language of Central Bankers
00:20:44 - Financial Catastrophes to Drive CBDC Adoption
00:27:40 - Thailand's KYC Bitcoin Pilot
00:30:41 - A New Digital Monetary System
00:38:12 - The Buffet of Digital Currency Options
00:41:01 - The Future of Non-KYC Bitcoin
00:45:52 - The Role of Technology in Personal Sovereignty
00:49:08 - The Central Bank of Singapore's Digital Infrastructure
00:52:25 - Ripple & Misconceptions of XRP
01:08:12 - Crypto-Czar and Bitcoin
01:11:13 - Javier Milei, Libra, and Argentina
01:15:37 - "Get on the ark" meme
