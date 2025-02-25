Paul Tarantino interviewed me about my latest work on the New Monetary Order in a changing world. I’m taking a critical look at CBDCs, Stablecoins, Bitcoin & more, based on my recent keynote presentation which I present in conferences worldwide.

We discussed:

00:00:00 - Intro

00:01:40 - Jerome Powell's Comments on CBDCs

00:02:45 - The Difference Between CBDCs and Stablecoins

00:06:57 - Retail vs. Wholesale CBDCs

00:10:34 - The Global Landscape of Digital Currencies

00:12:02 - Bitcoin Adoption at the Sovereign Level

00:13:48 - Government Experimentation with Digital Currencies

00:17:00 - The Language of Central Bankers

00:20:44 - Financial Catastrophes to Drive CBDC Adoption

00:27:40 - Thailand's KYC Bitcoin Pilot

00:30:41 - A New Digital Monetary System

00:38:12 - The Buffet of Digital Currency Options

00:41:01 - The Future of Non-KYC Bitcoin

00:45:52 - The Role of Technology in Personal Sovereignty

00:49:08 - The Central Bank of Singapore's Digital Infrastructure

00:52:25 - Ripple & Misconceptions of XRP

01:08:12 - Crypto-Czar and Bitcoin

01:11:13 - Javier Milei, Libra, and Argentina

01:15:37 - "Get on the ark" meme



I hope you enjoyed my insights and I'd love to hear your comments about it

♡ Efrat

