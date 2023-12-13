Playback speed
"Sincere Speech" by Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson
and
Mattias Desmet
Dec 13, 2023
6
4
Transcript

Sincere speech is a possible way out of this mess that humanity is in - the mess of totalitarian regimes, says Prof. Mattias Desmet at the ICS4 summit in Romania.

Read Mattias' speech on his Substack:

Mattias Desmet
My Speech in the Parliament of Romania
Dear friends, A few weeks ago I gave a speech at the fourth International Crisis Summit in the Romanian Parliament. Below you find the text of the speech I prepared and the videorecording of the speech I actually gave. I usually don't prepare a speech, simply because for some reason I never stick to the plan. Ultimately, I always express the words as the…
Read more
a year ago · 323 likes · 149 comments · Mattias Desmet

