Reclaim Your Powers - You're The Voice Ep. 36 with Aleks Svetski

"Ugliness is high time preference. Communism is this idea that every person can have the same thing. There's no property rights. We all must share. We must equalize everything."

🎙️ My guest today is Aleks Svetski, an entrepreneur, co-author of the best selling book, the “UnCommunist Manifesto” and the upcoming "Bushido of Bitcoin” book, as well as the founder of Satlantis - a travel & community social network built on Nostr. In 2018, he founded the #1 Collectible-Publication called “the bitcoin times”, and the world’s first Bitcoin-only savings app: Amber. Svetski is also building open source Bitcoin & AI tools with the Spirit of Satoshi project.

This episode covers Svetski’s background, his journey into Bitcoin, his views on authoritarianism and totalitarianism, and the virtues that are important for a thriving society. Svetski breaks the status quo, and believes in authoritative hierarchies and strong leadership, while criticizing the flattening of society and equality. He argues that Bitcoin will bring back feudalism and that elitism is necessary for a functioning society. The conversation explores individual empowerment, the limitations of the masses and the importance of beauty. Svetski critiques the hype around AI, highlighting its limitations and the potential dangers of regulation. We conclude with the connection between beauty and the rejection of communism.



This episode is on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

01:00 Intro & Background on Svetski

07:40 Discovering Bitcoin

13:30 Svetski's Covid Experience

20:20 Authoritarianism vs Totalitarianism

25:00 Uber Money

31:50 The Importance of Excellence and Inequality

37:50 AI - Misconceptions & Svetski's Take

47:00 AI and Universal Basic Income (UBI)

50:00 The Significance of Visceral Learning

53:10 The Role of Beauty in Society

58:10 Message of Hope: Be Powerful, Ditch Guilt

My takeaways from this episode:



Embrace your power and greatness, and reject guilt.

Strive for excellence and be unapologetic about your success.

Question the hype around AI and recognize its limitations.

Beware of the potential dangers of AI regulation.

Beauty requires sacrifice, time, and effort.

Communism seeks sameness and destroys beauty.

Embrace polarity and diversity for vitality and strength.

Rise up, claim your power, and pursue virtuous qualities.



Watch on YouTube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:



Follow Aleks Svetski:

Svetski’s Twitter | Satlantis’ Twitter | “The Bushido of Bitcoin” book | UberMoney article | Svetski’s SubStack:

Sponsors & Affiliates:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

About the podcast:

"You're The Voice” (1.5m+ views) is a captivating podcast, that delves fearlessly into the realms of health, economics, politics, money, sovereignty, mind-control, and beyond. Join me as I engage with intriguing guests from all corners of the globe in an open and uncensored dialogue, while seamlessly weaving in perspectives on mental and spiritual well-being.

I believe in free speech and self-expression, and this podcast helps you discover how much your voice matters. Prepare to be challenged, inspired, and enlightened as we navigate the complexities of our world together.

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links