🎙️ My guest today is Daniel Prince, the author of “Choose Life” and the Host of the “Once Bitten” podcast. Daniel is an advocate for home & world schooling, freedom & bitcoin. In this conversation we question and explore many things outside the “approved” sandbox of mainstream topics.
We touched on:
The education system and its historical roots in social engineering
Health, climate and food systems (amongst others) driven by economic incentives alongside mind control
Geoengineering, cloud seeing, chemtrails, SAI, SRM
Transitioning from fiat to Bitcoin
Bitcoin represents a form of truth in a world of half-truths.
Funding for educators and content creators being crucial for growth.
Hope for the future lies in critical thinking, the power of Bitcoin and human resilience.
We talked about:
00:00 Coming up
01:07 Introduction
03:57 Funding educators & dev jobs in Bitcoin
12:23 Daniel's background
19:33 Daniel's journey into "choosing life"
30:06 Daniel's orange pill path
38:19 Starting a podcast & meeting Bitcoiners
43:55 Questioning the narrative
52:08 Exposing the Covid bluff
58:28 The medical pharmaceutical agricultural complex
1:07:05 The impact of light on DNA and consciousness
1:09:37 Israel's role in global agendas
1:11:28 Geoengineering & chemtrails
1:22:57 How is the education system enslaving humanity
1:40:19 Message of hope
Question Everything - You're The Voice Ep. 46 with Daniel Prince