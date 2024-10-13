Question Everything - You're The Voice Ep. 46 with Daniel Prince

🎙️ My guest today is Daniel Prince, the author of “Choose Life” and the Host of the “Once Bitten” podcast. Daniel is an advocate for home & world schooling, freedom & bitcoin. In this conversation we question and explore many things outside the “approved” sandbox of mainstream topics.

We touched on:

The education system and its historical roots in social engineering

Health, climate and food systems (amongst others) driven by economic incentives alongside mind control

Geoengineering, cloud seeing, chemtrails, SAI, SRM

Transitioning from fiat to Bitcoin

Bitcoin represents a form of truth in a world of half-truths.

Funding for educators and content creators being crucial for growth.

Hope for the future lies in critical thinking, the power of Bitcoin and human resilience.

We talked about:

00:00 Coming up

01:07 Introduction

03:57 Funding educators & dev jobs in Bitcoin

12:23 Daniel's background

19:33 Daniel's journey into "choosing life"

30:06 Daniel's orange pill path

38:19 Starting a podcast & meeting Bitcoiners

43:55 Questioning the narrative

52:08 Exposing the Covid bluff

58:28 The medical pharmaceutical agricultural complex

1:07:05 The impact of light on DNA and consciousness

1:09:37 Israel's role in global agendas

1:11:28 Geoengineering & chemtrails

1:22:57 How is the education system enslaving humanity

1:40:19 Message of hope

