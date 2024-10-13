Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Question Everything - You're The Voice Ep. 46 with Daniel Prince

Truth bombs... one after the other. Grab a cup of tea and join us.
Efrat Fenigson
Oct 13, 2024
Share
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is Daniel Prince, the author of “Choose Life” and the Host of the “Once Bitten” podcast. Daniel is an advocate for home & world schooling, freedom & bitcoin. In this conversation we question and explore many things outside the “approved” sandbox of mainstream topics. 

We touched on:

  • The education system and its historical roots in social engineering

  • Health, climate and food systems (amongst others) driven by economic incentives alongside mind control

  • Geoengineering, cloud seeing, chemtrails, SAI, SRM

  • Transitioning from fiat to Bitcoin

  • Bitcoin represents a form of truth in a world of half-truths.

  • Funding for educators and content creators being crucial for growth.

  • Hope for the future lies in critical thinking, the power of Bitcoin and human resilience.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about: 

00:00 Coming up
01:07 Introduction
03:57 Funding educators & dev jobs in Bitcoin
12:23 Daniel's background
19:33 Daniel's journey into "choosing life"
30:06 Daniel's orange pill path 
38:19 Starting a podcast & meeting Bitcoiners
43:55 Questioning the narrative
52:08 Exposing the Covid bluff
58:28 The medical pharmaceutical agricultural complex
1:07:05 The impact of light on DNA and consciousness
1:09:37 Israel's role in global agendas
1:11:28 Geoengineering & chemtrails
1:22:57 How is the education system enslaving humanity
1:40:19 Message of hope

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Daniel Prince:

Daniel’s Twitter | Daniel’s podcast | Daniel’s book |  Daniel’s Nostr npub: npub1hghnjjpnvkz8t6gkszuf37d7puwc2qtxc65rnklqsngzv6kkug9qhhfyz2

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links


Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 1
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story
Efrat Recommends

Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 31
Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Read full story

Join me in any of these upcoming events:

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.

Discussion about this podcast

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Podcast
All episodes of "You're The Voice" podcast
Authors
Efrat Fenigson
Recent Posts
Unpacking Covid Narratives & Future Insights - You're The Voice Ep. 45 with Nick Hudson
  Efrat Fenigson and PANDA
FREEDOM vs THE NEW WORLD ORDER - Efrat Fenigson on THE Bitcoin Podcast
  Efrat Fenigson
The (Deep) State of Global Censorship - You're The Voice Ep. 44 with Mike Benz
  Efrat Fenigson
Great Reset, Great Awakening - You're The Voice Ep. 43 with Ed Dowd
  Efrat Fenigson
Climate Realism: A Sane Approach - You're The Voice Ep. 42 with Prof. Steven Koonin
  Efrat Fenigson and Tom Nelson
Decentralized Communication: Nostr, Bitcoin & the Attack on Telegram - You're The Voice Ep. 41 [Efrat on Hearts of Oak Podcast]
  Efrat Fenigson
The Unique Voice of Education, Entertainment & Empowerment - You're The Voice Ep. 40 with Isabella Santos
  Efrat Fenigson