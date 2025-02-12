Live with Monika Bravo - Austrian Economy, Human Design, Responsibility, Bitcoin & More!

🎙️ I was joined today byto chat about Austrian economy, human design, bitcoin, personal branding, discernment & more!
This video is also on Twitter, Rumble and YouTube (skip the first 7 minutes!)
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!
We talked about:
00:00 Embracing Change and New Beginnings
04:50 Escaping the Matrix: A Personal Journey
10:56 The Polymath Perspective: Art, Astrology, and Bitcoin
14:34 The Journey to Truth-Telling
18:55 Exploring Bitcoin and Financial Deceits
32:19 Government's Role in Robbing Productivity
44:29 Understanding the Fiat System and Personal Responsibility
52:08 Bitcoin's Future and Market Dynamics
53:29 Power Structures and Human Consciousness
54:39 Personal Responsibility and Economic Choices
56:38 Empowerment and Freedom in Decision Making
1:00:45 The Role of Fear in Personal Growth
1:06:17 Understanding Persona and Authenticity
1:14:05 Values, Needs, and Personal Branding
1:19:54 Discernment in a Rapidly Changing World
My takeaways:
Monika emphasizes the importance of authenticity during the full moon.
The concept of escaping the matrix is about personal awakening.
Understanding Bitcoin requires a deep dive into economics.
Time preference influences financial decisions and behaviors.
Government interventions often lead to economic inefficiencies.
Welfare and subsidies can create dependency rather than empowerment.
Austrian economics provides a clear framework for understanding markets.
Personal responsibility is crucial in financial education.
Debt can be beneficial if managed wisely.
Value is subjective and tied to personal needs.
Every decision in life is economical and reflects personal values.
Authenticity is essential; we often wear masks in society.
Personal branding should reflect true identity, not a facade.
Discernment is key in navigating a complex world.
Freedom is about having options and not being subject to others' will.
Fear can be an invitation to explore inner truths.
Investing in self-education is vital for personal growth.
Watch on Youtube (skip the first 7 minutes!):
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Join me on these upcoming events:
March 2025 - Bitcoin Alive
May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off
June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off
Special offers:
►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off
►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT
Follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.
Share this post