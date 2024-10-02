Playback speed
Share post
FREEDOM vs THE NEW WORLD ORDER - Efrat Fenigson on THE Bitcoin Podcast

Iran sends missiles? I'm sending a fresh new podcast.
Efrat Fenigson
Oct 02, 2024
1
Transcript

🎙️ I was interviewed last night by Walker as sirens started going off, then missiles hit Israel (and Tel Aviv where I’m at), then booms followed. I stayed in the conversation.

"They have to create wars. They have to create chaos in order to bring about a new world order. It's that simple. And anyone that thinks that this is a conspiracy theory, go f***ing do the work!"

On this Bitcoin Talk episode of THE Bitcoin Podcast, Walker talks with Efrat Fenigson. Efrat is an independent journalist, a Bitcoin and freedom maximalist, and the host of Your The Voice Podcast. This episode is quite unique, because Efrat lives in Tel Aviv and in the middle of our conversation she started to hear the missile warning sirens and then started hearing missiles exploding, but she insisted we keep the conversation going. We went deep into a lot of topics today from the escalating conflict in the middle east, to mental and spiritual resilience, CBDCs, personal responsibility, censorship, the role of journalism in exposing truths, government psyops, free speech, globalist agendas, the New World Order, Bitcoin, Nostr, and how to find signal amidst all the incessant noise in this crazy world.

Listen on Fountain here.

We talked about: 

00:00 The New Normal in Israel
06:32 The Playbook of Societal Breakdown
09:17 The Recovery Phase: Rebuilding Amidst Destruction
12:23 The Financial Incentives of War and Reconstruction
15:13 Mental and Spiritual Resilience in Crisis
18:35 The Journey of Self-Discovery and Activism
21:28 From Marketing to Journalism: A Personal Transformation
24:13 The Impact of COVID on Activism and Awareness
27:42 The Role of Fear and Compliance in Society
30:30 The Importance of Speaking Truth in Wartime
33:51 Bitcoin as a Tool for Change
36:36 The Challenges of Being a Voice for the Voiceless
39:25 The Illusion of Safety and the Reality of War
42:32 The Need for Humility and Self-Work
45:19 The Bigger Picture: Humanity's Evolution and Responsibility
48:37 The Role of Journalism in a Crisis
51:30 Finding Safety Within: A Personal Reflection
54:34 The Power of Conviction and Speaking Out
01:05:26 The Importance of Free Speech
01:09:06 Censorship and Totalitarianism
01:15:03 The Whole of Society Framework
01:20:45 The Road to a New World Order
01:27:01 Navigating Information Overload
01:33:35 Building Trust in a Decentralized World
01:48:29 The Future of Bitcoin and Nostr

Watch/listen on Spotify:


Join me in any of these upcoming events:

