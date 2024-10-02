FREEDOM vs THE NEW WORLD ORDER - Efrat Fenigson on THE Bitcoin Podcast

🎙️ I was interviewed last night by Walker as sirens started going off, then missiles hit Israel (and Tel Aviv where I’m at), then booms followed. I stayed in the conversation.

"They have to create wars. They have to create chaos in order to bring about a new world order. It's that simple. And anyone that thinks that this is a conspiracy theory, go f***ing do the work!"

On this Bitcoin Talk episode of THE Bitcoin Podcast, Walker talks with Efrat Fenigson. Efrat is an independent journalist, a Bitcoin and freedom maximalist, and the host of Your The Voice Podcast. This episode is quite unique, because Efrat lives in Tel Aviv and in the middle of our conversation she started to hear the missile warning sirens and then started hearing missiles exploding, but she insisted we keep the conversation going. We went deep into a lot of topics today from the escalating conflict in the middle east, to mental and spiritual resilience, CBDCs, personal responsibility, censorship, the role of journalism in exposing truths, government psyops, free speech, globalist agendas, the New World Order, Bitcoin, Nostr, and how to find signal amidst all the incessant noise in this crazy world.

We talked about:

00:00 The New Normal in Israel

06:32 The Playbook of Societal Breakdown

09:17 The Recovery Phase: Rebuilding Amidst Destruction

12:23 The Financial Incentives of War and Reconstruction

15:13 Mental and Spiritual Resilience in Crisis

18:35 The Journey of Self-Discovery and Activism

21:28 From Marketing to Journalism: A Personal Transformation

24:13 The Impact of COVID on Activism and Awareness

27:42 The Role of Fear and Compliance in Society

30:30 The Importance of Speaking Truth in Wartime

33:51 Bitcoin as a Tool for Change

36:36 The Challenges of Being a Voice for the Voiceless

39:25 The Illusion of Safety and the Reality of War

42:32 The Need for Humility and Self-Work

45:19 The Bigger Picture: Humanity's Evolution and Responsibility

48:37 The Role of Journalism in a Crisis

51:30 Finding Safety Within: A Personal Reflection

54:34 The Power of Conviction and Speaking Out

01:05:26 The Importance of Free Speech

01:09:06 Censorship and Totalitarianism

01:15:03 The Whole of Society Framework

01:20:45 The Road to a New World Order

01:27:01 Navigating Information Overload

01:33:35 Building Trust in a Decentralized World

01:48:29 The Future of Bitcoin and Nostr

