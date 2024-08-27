Freedom, Technology & Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 39 [Efrat on Robin Seyr’s Podcast]

🎙️ This is a guest episode - Robin Seyr interviewed me on his podcast, and I decided to share it on “You’re The Voice”.

"You are going to be getting used to living an endless war because that's what the globalist powers want." - Efrat Fenigson paraphrasing Julian Assange

Our conversation explores the relationship between fiat currency and wars, with a focus on the situation in Israel. It is suggested that fiat currency enables wars and that the modern society's incentive structure encourages negative behavior. The conversation also delves into the potential impact of a Bitcoin standard on wars, with the belief that it could change the incentive structure and promote fairness. The importance of humility and kindness in the Bitcoin industry is highlighted, as well as the potential for the industry to inspire positive change. Efrat Fenigson discusses the importance of spirituality and reconnecting with oneself, the need for women to promote themselves and take initiative, and the value of teaching children about inflation and the flaws of the fiat system.

"The incentive structure for humans today is such that you get incentivized for doing things that are probably not good for humanity" — Efrat Fenigson

"Good and kindness exists in the world and not all successful people have to be this snobbish, really condescending, superior people." — Efrat Fenigson

We talked about:

00:00 Intro by Efrat

01:30 Discussion on the Current Situation in Israel

05:00 The Incentive Structure of Modern Society and its Relationship with War

10:⁠00 The Manipulation of Fear in Supporting Wars

24:00 The Potential Impact of a Bitcoin Standard on the Incentive Structure

42:00 The Bitcoin Startup Ecosystem and the Importance of Higher Thresholds

43:43 Efrat’s Takeaways from Her Podcasts

45:20 Staying Humble, Being Kind & Communicative

52:30 Exploring Efrat’s Podcast Topics

1:01:⁠30 The Importance of Female Representation in Podcasting

1:19:00 Spirituality as a Research Topic for Efrat

1:26:00 Teaching Kids About Bitcoin: Starting with Inflation

My takeaways:

Fiat currency enables wars and the modern society's incentive structure encourages negative behavior and enables wars.

Fear and trauma play a role in perpetuating wars.

A Bitcoin standard may decrease the power of central banks and change the incentive structure and promote fairness.

Humility and kindness are important values in the Bitcoin industry.

The Bitcoin industry has the potential to inspire positive change.

There is a connection between Bitcoin and personal health, as both require sovereignty and taking ownership of one's well-being. Efrat emphasizes the importance of reclaiming sovereignty in health, finances, and other aspects of life.

Spirituality can help in understanding oneself better and reconnecting with one's true essence.

Women should overcome modesty and promote themselves to achieve their goals.

Building a personal brand requires taking action and putting oneself out there.

Teaching children about inflation and the flaws of the fiat system can help them understand the value of Bitcoin.

