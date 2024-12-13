Fighting for Freedom in German Parliament - You're The Voice Ep. 57 with Joana Cotar

🎙️ My guest today is Joana Cotar, a German politician who has been a member of the Bundestag (the German parliament) since 2017. Originally part of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Joana is now an independent representative promoting Bitcoin and empowering individuals to take control of their financial and personal freedom.
In this episode, Joana shares her unique journey—from growing up in communist Romania to entering German politics, resisting Covid measures and mandates and championing freedom through Bitcoin. We discuss her experiences navigating the Bundestag, where she founded the “Bitcoin in the Bundestag” initiative to educate fellow MPs about Bitcoin's potential to empower individuals and solve real-world challenges. While she unpacks the dangers of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), Joana explains how Bitcoin can counteract these risks and why its adoption represents a beacon of hope in the face of increasing state control.
We talked about:
00:00 Coming Up…
00:54 Introduction to Joana and Her Political Journey
03:14 The Importance of Political Freedom
06:18 Left vs. Right in German Politics
09:48 The Role of Education and Parental Responsibility
12:20 Advocating for Bitcoin in the Bundestag
17:51 Dangers of CBDCs and Government Control
26:02 Why Should People Own Bitcoin?
31:45 Stablecoins vs. Bitcoin - The Future of Money
33:51 Bitcoin Awareness in Germany
36:03 The Need for Political Change and Responsibility
39:24 Pushing Back on Global Organizations and Their Agendas
41:50 The Power of the People and the Importance of Action
44:14 Final Thoughts: The Better Story of Freedom
My takeaways:
Joana is an independent German MP advocating for Bitcoin and individual sovereignty.
She founded “Bitcoin in the Bundestag” to educate lawmakers about Bitcoin’s potential benefits.
Joana opposes CBDCs, highlighting their risks of surveillance, control, and privacy violations.
She organizes events to bring Bitcoin experts into parliament and educate MPs on its uses.
Joana cites real-world examples, like China’s regime, to warn against CBDC implementation.
She promotes Bitcoin’s decentralization as a safeguard against financial censorship.
Joana criticizes German media for spreading misinformation about Bitcoin.
She highlights Bitcoin mining’s ability to harness excess energy and support failing systems.
Joana urges us all to take political action and advocate for freedom and Bitcoin adoption.
Follow Joana Cotar:
Joana’s Twitter | Joana’s Website | Joana’s nPub: npub1td3zad8qcgvd7x9uht6sdnfdg5amjcy96d274rla70ldlcemy9gspgm693
