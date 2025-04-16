Defending Liberty, Property Rights, and Free Speech in Australia - Ep. 73 with John Ruddick MLC

Please note: This episode is self-censored on Youtube. I uploaded a redacted version because I knew it won’t fly - due to Covid mentions, 15 minutes are cut out. Please watch the full episode here or on Rumble, Spotify or on Fountain, and help me share this episode, as I am shadow-banned and throttled on many platforms. Thx!



🎙️ My guest today is John Ruddick, a member of the Legislative Council of New South Wales (Australia) and the first representative of the Libertarian Party elected to Parliament. John is a fierce advocate for civil liberties, a staunch defender of free speech, and an unapologetic voice against government overreach. His journey from mortgage broker to politician is marked by his unwavering commitment to individual rights, decentralization, and liberty-first governance.

From challenging Australia’s authoritarian COVID response to pushing for bold pro-Bitcoin legislation, John brings a radical yet refreshing perspective to modern politics. We dive into his banned maiden speech, his views on free speech and state power, and the philosophical roots of libertarianism. He breaks down why he believes government should shrink dramatically, how welfare could be radically reimagined through competition and compassion, and why Murray Rothbard’s anarcho-capitalism is the north star.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

03:09 Covid-19 and the Response in Australia

06:10 John's Maiden Speech in Parliament - Why Was It Censored?

09:09 Free Speech, Government Overreach & Libertarianism

25:30 C19 Plandemic Aftermath & Jab Damages in Australia

36:45 Foundations & History of Libertarianism, inc. Ayn Rand, Murray Rothbard, Milton Fridman

47:30 The Role of Government: A Debate on Anarcho-Capitalism

53:30 Private Free Cities: A New Approach to Governance

55:00 Libertarianism & Bitcoin: A Natural Alliance

57:30 Libertarianism & Bitcoin in Australia - Separation of Money & State

1:05:30 Macro View on the Australian Economy

1:14:10 Australia's Political History: Lessons for the Future (from 1788 to 1898 to today)

1:21:40 A Message of Hope from John

MAYBE YOU DON'T FEEL LIKE A HERO Maybe you don’t feel worthy of the title. But nor did the citizens of Czechia who quietly defied successive oppressive rules over 600 years of Czech history to live freely today.

Download this free e-book to learn how the Czechs fought back against oppression and how it relates to Bitcoin today. You may already know what lies ahead, but perhaps you don’t yet know the difference you can truly make. Download the free e-book

My takeaways from this episode:

John’s maiden speech to Parliament was banned by YouTube for referencing Ivermectin.

Libertarians were among the first and only groups to oppose COVID authoritarianism globally.

John proposed a First Amendment-style free speech protection for New South Wales.

Australia rushed through anti-speech laws based on false flag incidents.

Murray Rothbard and Ayn Rand heavily influence John’s libertarian ideology.

Rothbard viewed the state as legalized coercion and believed in its total phase-out.

John advocates for voluntary, competitive welfare systems instead of state dependency.

He supports the concept of privatized courts and policing.

Australia is in a quiet recession and heavily burdened by bloated bureaucracy.

John calls for decentralization—even suggesting de-federating Australia into independent states.

Libertarian Party Australia released a pro-Bitcoin white paper, aiming to make Australia the most Bitcoin-friendly country.

John supports a strategic Bitcoin reserve and ending capital gains tax on Bitcoin.

Banks are harassing Bitcoiners due to regulatory pressure and unclear government stance.

John believes the long arc of humanity is upward—and hopes we focus on peace and progress.

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

Follow John:

John's Twitter | John’s Inaugural Speech

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Efrat Recommends Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Efrat Fenigson · June 1, 2024 In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own… Read full story

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off



Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links