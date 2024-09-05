Playback speed
Decentralized Communication: Nostr, Bitcoin & the Attack on Telegram - You're The Voice Ep. 41 [Efrat on Hearts of Oak Podcast]

Guest episode from “Hearts of Oak” podcast, on “You’re The Voice”.
Efrat Fenigson
Sep 05, 2024
Transcript

🎙️ This is a guest episode - Peter McIlvenna interviewed me on his “Hearts of Oak” podcast, and I am sharing it with you on “You’re The Voice”. 

Peter wrote:

“Efrat Fenigson, a marketing expert and Bitcoin maximalist, shares insights from her encounter with Michael Saylor at a Bitcoin conference, discussing the risks of advocating for cryptocurrency amid economic instability. She addresses rising threats to free speech and government control over digital platforms, highlighting decentralized solutions like Nostr that preserve user data and social connections. Efrat advocates for financial sovereignty through Bitcoin and micropayments, linking these innovations to broader themes of freedom and personal rights, while also reflecting on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s support for Bitcoin as a pivotal stance in today's socio-political climate.”

This episode is on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain and more.
Watch on YouTube:


Watch on Rumble:

On Rumble, the episode was hosted on “Bannons War Room” - a channel with 1m subscribers, and already had 35K views:

Watch/listen on Spotify:


