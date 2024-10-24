🎙️ My guest today is Carla, the Creator-in-Chief in a duo called thecryptoc0up1e, with her husband Walker. With degrees in journalism and business, Carla is a content creator, educator, and a young mum. Had someone educated her sooner, she would have spent less money on degrees, and more on Bitcoin.
In this episode Carla’s journey and talent comes to life. We talk about her upbringing in Romania and immigration process to the US, her work and the challenges she faced while building her brand. We touch on the importance of optimism, handling criticism, and the potential of decentralized platforms like Nostr. Carla emphasizes the need for creators to “just start” and be authentic in their work, while balancing between family life and professional aspirations.
We talked about:
00:00 Coming Up
01:50 Intro to Carla
06:47 The Crypto Couple
09:32 Ad Break: Self-Custody with Trezor
10:04 What's Carla's Method?
11:33 Growing Up in a Post-Communist Country
15:27 Carla's Take On Today's Reality
16:01 The Power of Optimism in Making a Difference
21:02 Harnessing Skills & Experiences
23:54 Love Hate Relationship with Content Creation
25:47 Handling Criticism, Showing Up, Consistency
28:30 Song Break: Bitcoin is Defiance
30:52 Nostr 101 inc. Monetization for Content Creators
34:48 Personal Responsibility in Bitcoin
37:05 Get To Know Carla Better
43:17 Motherhood & A Message Of Hope
47:38 Final Song: Bitcoin Waits For You
49:42 The Nostr Booth Initiative
Creation & Courage - You're The Voice Ep. 48 with Carla