Creation & Courage - You're The Voice Ep. 48 with Carla

🎙️ My guest today is Carla, the Creator-in-Chief in a duo called thecryptoc0up1e, with her husband Walker. With degrees in journalism and business, Carla is a content creator, educator, and a young mum. Had someone educated her sooner, she would have spent less money on degrees, and more on Bitcoin.

In this episode Carla’s journey and talent comes to life. We talk about her upbringing in Romania and immigration process to the US, her work and the challenges she faced while building her brand. We touch on the importance of optimism, handling criticism, and the potential of decentralized platforms like Nostr. Carla emphasizes the need for creators to “just start” and be authentic in their work, while balancing between family life and professional aspirations.

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up

01:50 Intro to Carla

06:47 The Crypto Couple

09:32 Ad Break: Self-Custody with Trezor

10:04 What's Carla's Method?

11:33 Growing Up in a Post-Communist Country

15:27 Carla's Take On Today's Reality

16:01 The Power of Optimism in Making a Difference

21:02 Harnessing Skills & Experiences

23:54 Love Hate Relationship with Content Creation

25:47 Handling Criticism, Showing Up, Consistency

28:30 Song Break: Bitcoin is Defiance

30:52 Nostr 101 inc. Monetization for Content Creators

34:48 Personal Responsibility in Bitcoin

37:05 Get To Know Carla Better

43:17 Motherhood & A Message Of Hope

47:38 Final Song: Bitcoin Waits For You

49:42 The Nostr Booth Initiative

