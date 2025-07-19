CBDC is The Reason I Do What I Do Today.

Post-covid, I understood the next threat is financial, and a technocratic political mindset will lead us to a very draconian future. So I started taking an interest in money, learning about the financial system (fiat), about monetary history, and (thankfully) found bitcoin.

US citizens, as well as many other countries for that sake, are already financially surveilled under the current fiat system. Listen to Caitlin Long about this.

But (retail) CBDC adds another level of CONTROL that can be more easily enforced through technological means.

The sad part is that mentally, the perception of liberty has already been damaged by the state, with people perceived guilty till proven innocent, rather than innocent till proven guilty - through various legislations made possible post "emergencies". And we, the people, accepted this chipping away at our liberties for decades, till we find ourselves at a point where we're so scared of this CBDC - but most of it already exists.

But, having said all that, I'm never the type of person to say "ok so it's too late, there's nothing we can do". That's why I've spent thousands of hours in the past 3-4 years to dive so deeply into the problems, in order to discover that our best solution is bitcoin.

You see, you can't make politicians not launch CBDC. they will. they have to. they have agendas and bosses to please. they have seats to fill and incentive structure to follow. and plus most of them are either corrupt or stupid, or both.

You also can't expect central bankers not to advocate for central solutions. their lives, livelihood and belief systems totally relies on this way of being.

The only thing you can expect from them, with a lot of public pressure and (IMHO wasted) energy, is to soften the blow. so you may end up with wholesale CBDC and some facade wording to convince you it's not all that bad.

You also can't really expect the fiat monetary system principle to change. they won't. it's a debt based system that must keep growing, and this beast will continue to find creative new ways to print more money on the expense of... us, and life.

You also can't stop any innovation related to stablecoins. it's a step in the digitization of the monetary system that is happening cuz interests align, whether you like it or not.

What can you do? You can learn about fiat, learn about sound money, sure you can learn about gold and even hold it, but if you really analyze things well, you'll understand its shortcomings, and continue your journey to learn about Bitcoin. and once you get there, and spend enough time and energy to properly learn it, you'll probably realize it's much smarter and safer for you to invest your energy in a new system with fair, more honest rules, which has side-benefits (such as fiat appreciation), and provides a high degree of sovereignty. If you're like me, you'll probably be naturally drawn to build something new inside this system, or using this system as your base layer in life.

You see, it's much wiser to invest energy in a healthy system, rather than exert it on sick ones.

This post was originally posted on my X, following the news from the US on passing legislation yesterday July 18th 2025:

Still feel a bit confused about all this new legislation and the changes in the monetary system? You’re not alone. Most people don’t understand this world, that’s why I tried to break it down in 20 minutes on my recent keynote in Prague:

