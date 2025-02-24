Bitcoin Education is Changing El Salvador’s Future - You're The Voice Ep. 67 with Reyna Chicas

🎙️ My guest today is Reyna Chicas, the Director of Education at My First Bitcoin (Mi Primer Bitcoin), an organization pioneering grassroots Bitcoin education in El Salvador. Reyna's journey is one of resilience—growing up in a country shaped by economic instability, corruption, and violence, she forged a path from call center employee to becoming a global advocate for financial sovereignty through Bitcoin education. We dive into the realities of El Salvador’s economic transformation, the challenges of unbanked communities, and how Bitcoin is creating new opportunities for financial inclusion. Reyna shares her personal experience witnessing the shift in her country, from fear and skepticism to a growing movement of people understanding and using Bitcoin as both a medium of exchange and a store of value. Tune in for an inspiring conversation on how Reyna is helping people understand money and how education and financial empowerment can transform entire communities.

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

01:16 Welcome to Bitcoin Beach

01:57 Reyna’s Background, Journey and Insights

08:37 El Salvador Becoming Dangerous in 2015

14:35 The Effects of Dollarization in 2001, Politics & Corruption

21:30 Why Reyna Left El Salvador in Her Youth

31:57 Reyna’s Awakening & Discovery of Bitcoin

35:14 Bitcoin’s Early Days in El Salvador

38:43 Reyna’s Journey into Bitcoin Education

47:46 Reyna’s Vision for Bitcoin & Its Impacts

51:38 Bitcoin’s Future As a Medium of Exchange

57:10 Bitcoin as a Unit of Account

59:53 Bitcoin Perception by Salvadorans (Locals)

1:07:52 Empowering People & Communities with Bitcoin Education

1:19:57 Reyna’s Message of Hope & Closing Thoughts

My takeaways:

Bitcoin education empowers individuals to take control of their financial future.

Unbanked communities now use Bitcoin as a viable medium of exchange.

Many Salvadorans initially resisted Bitcoin, associating it with the government.

Chivo Wallet caused skepticism due to its government affiliation, leading many to explore self-custody solutions.

Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador is growing, with more merchants accepting BTC.

Financial education is the key to long-term economic empowerment, not just Bitcoin adoption.

Teaching children about Bitcoin today will shape the next generation’s economic future.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption has made it a global case study in monetary evolution

The global Bitcoin community works together, not against each other, building a new way to grow and succeed

Unlike traditional movements, Bitcoin is a decentralized revolution—no single leader controls it, and no government can stop it

