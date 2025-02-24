Playback speed
Share post
Bitcoin Education is Changing El Salvador’s Future - You're The Voice Ep. 67 with Reyna Chicas

Efrat Fenigson
Feb 24, 2025
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is Reyna Chicas, the Director of Education at My First Bitcoin (Mi Primer Bitcoin), an organization pioneering grassroots Bitcoin education in El Salvador. Reyna's journey is one of resilience—growing up in a country shaped by economic instability, corruption, and violence, she forged a path from call center employee to becoming a global advocate for financial sovereignty through Bitcoin education. We dive into the realities of El Salvador’s economic transformation, the challenges of unbanked communities, and how Bitcoin is creating new opportunities for financial inclusion. Reyna shares her personal experience witnessing the shift in her country, from fear and skepticism to a growing movement of people understanding and using Bitcoin as both a medium of exchange and a store of value. Tune in for an inspiring conversation on how Reyna is helping people understand money and how education and financial empowerment can transform entire communities.

We talked about: 

00:00 Coming Up…
01:16 Welcome to Bitcoin Beach
01:57 Reyna’s Background, Journey and Insights
08:37 El Salvador Becoming Dangerous in 2015
14:35 The Effects of Dollarization in 2001, Politics & Corruption
21:30 Why Reyna Left El Salvador in Her Youth
31:57 Reyna’s Awakening & Discovery of Bitcoin
35:14 Bitcoin’s Early Days in El Salvador
38:43 Reyna’s Journey into Bitcoin Education
47:46 Reyna’s Vision for Bitcoin & Its Impacts
51:38 Bitcoin’s Future As a Medium of Exchange
57:10 Bitcoin as a Unit of Account
59:53 Bitcoin Perception by Salvadorans (Locals)
1:07:52 Empowering People & Communities with Bitcoin Education
1:19:57 Reyna’s Message of Hope & Closing Thoughts

My takeaways: 

  • Bitcoin education empowers individuals to take control of their financial future.

  • Unbanked communities now use Bitcoin as a viable medium of exchange.

  • Many Salvadorans initially resisted Bitcoin, associating it with the government.

  • Chivo Wallet caused skepticism due to its government affiliation, leading many to explore self-custody solutions.

  • Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador is growing, with more merchants accepting BTC.

  • Financial education is the key to long-term economic empowerment, not just Bitcoin adoption.

  • Teaching children about Bitcoin today will shape the next generation’s economic future.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption has made it a global case study in monetary evolution

  • The global Bitcoin community works together, not against each other, building a new way to grow and succeed

  • Unlike traditional movements, Bitcoin is a decentralized revolution—no single leader controls it, and no government can stop it

Follow Reyna:

Twitter | My First Bitcoin's Twitter | My First Bitcoin Website | Reyna’s Nostr nPub: npub1pxx4j8zlvvcp7wctlwhtf4nm4trwf3jav5ucvdp4h4cyv4ayvlas3wkvme

►New: Watch “New Totalitarian Order

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

