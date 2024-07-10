An Idea Whose Time Has Come with Brandon Green - You're The Voice Ep. 34

“The ETF stepping stone was inevitable. It was going to happen.

🎙️ My guest today is Brandon Green, Chief of Staff to the CEO and Head of Events at BTC Inc. He started as an intern in May 2017 directly out of college and has been promoted up through the company. He now leads the conference arm of the business, while also serving on the Board of Advisors for the University of Alabama.

In this episode Brandon shares his journey into the world of Bitcoin, the growth of BTC Inc, the impact of the US elections on the Bitcoin market and the importance of privacy. We also discuss ETFs and their potential risks and benefits, the importance of smart people joining the Bitcoin community, the impact of Bitcoin on the US economy, the role of stablecoins in the digital monetary system, and the upcoming conference in Nashville. The conversation ends with a message of hope derived from the power of the people to create constructive systems.



We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up...

01:25 - Intro & Background

05:25 - Ads Break: Trezor, BTC Inc.

07:45 - The Growth of Bitcoin Conferences

16:15 - US Elections' Impact on the Bitcoin Market

21:15 - Tightening Regulation on Bitcoin Privacy

27:00 - Brandon's Take on ETFs

32:05 - The Role of Financial Institutions in the Bitcoin Market

34:10 - Smart People & Their Job Choices

39:20 - Bitcoin's Adoption & Perception

43:10 - The Role of Stablecoins in the Digital Monetary System

53:40 - The Audience, Speakers & Experiences at Bitcoin Nashville

1:01:35 - A Message of Hope: The Power of People in Creating Constructive Systems



My takeaways from this episode:

The US elections can have a significant impact on the Bitcoin market, with the industry's stance on privacy and regulation playing a crucial role in determining voter support.

The introduction of ETFs in the Bitcoin market is inevitable and can be a stepping stone towards hyper Bitcoinization, but it also poses risks of manipulation and control.

Educating the public about the differences between owning Bitcoin and holding ETFs is essential to ensure individuals understand the risks and benefits.

Financial institutions entering the Bitcoin market through ETFs can contribute to the adoption and understanding of Bitcoin, even though they may not align with the decentralized nature of the industry.

Stablecoins are seen as a way to boost the US economy and the dollar, but they can be centralizated and controlled.

The upcoming Bitcoin conference in Nashville is a great opportunity for both Bitcoiners and those curious about Bitcoin to learn, network, and have fun.

BTC Inc organizes Bitcoin conferences around the world, providing a platform for Bitcoin enthusiasts to gather and discuss the future of the industry.



“Stablecoins could be the actual base for the new digital monetary system rather than or on top of CBDCs”

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you'll have to watch it)

