Share post
2 CBDC Videos: 1 funny & 1 serious

Yes, the future is dystopian, but we must remember to smile!
Efrat Fenigson
Sep 18, 2024
Transcript

We all know a CBDC future is quite dark and dystopian.
My approach is to know, prepare as best I can, share my knowledge onwards, and stack on bitcoin (and a bit of gold).
And most importantly? don’t live in fear, smile and laugh whenever you can.

Bringing you a couple of videos about CBDC today:

1. The serious one: Nigeria’s CBDC (eNaira) reveals conditioned access to your funds

In her great opening presentation for a super interesting panel, Charlene Fadirepo shares the modus operandi of Nigeria’s CBDC: you get access to more of your funds, the more identification details you provide.
Watch it:

Watch the full CBDC panel on Nigeria and China’s CBDC, which took part of the Human Rights Foundation’s Freedom Forum in Oslo:

“So essentially, the central bank of Nigeria is policing the wealth of its citizens” — Charlene Fadirepo

2. The funny one: Parody on CBDC, don’t forget to laugh!


Join me in any of these upcoming events:

