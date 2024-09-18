2 CBDC Videos: 1 funny & 1 serious

We all know a CBDC future is quite dark and dystopian.
My approach is to know, prepare as best I can, share my knowledge onwards, and stack on bitcoin (and a bit of gold).
And most importantly? don’t live in fear, smile and laugh whenever you can.
Bringing you a couple of videos about CBDC today:
1. The serious one: Nigeria’s CBDC (eNaira) reveals conditioned access to your funds
In her great opening presentation for a super interesting panel, Charlene Fadirepo shares the modus operandi of Nigeria’s CBDC: you get access to more of your funds, the more identification details you provide.
Watch it:
Watch the full CBDC panel on Nigeria and China’s CBDC, which took part of the Human Rights Foundation’s Freedom Forum in Oslo:
“So essentially, the central bank of Nigeria is policing the wealth of its citizens” — Charlene Fadirepo
2. The funny one: Parody on CBDC, don’t forget to laugh!
