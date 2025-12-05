I sometimes get “downloads” in the form of songs. I don’t hear voices, never managed to channel - although I would have liked to, but I do get messages through songs.

The most weird “coincidences” happen to me with songs, and when they happen I know I have to go read the lyrics and look deeper at what the song is trying to tell me. Normally the insights jump straight out of the song and that’s how I know it was a download or some sort of channeling.

Sometimes I wake up with a song in my head, out of nowhere. I didn’t hear this song in the previous days/months, it just lands in my brain as I open my eyes.

This was the song I woke up with a few days ago, and it made so much sense, straight away. It may say something to you, too. That’s why I’m sharing.

Tanita Tikaram - Twist In My Sobriety

Lyrics:

“All God’s children need traveling shoes

Drive your problems from here

All good people read good books

Now your conscience is clear

I hear you talk girl

Now your conscience is clear

In the morning I wipe my brow

Wipe the miles away

I like to think I can be so willed

And never do what you say

I’ll never hear you

And never do what you say

Look my eyes are just holograms

Look your love has drawn red from my hands

From my hands you know you’ll never be

More than twist in my sobriety

More than twist in my sobriety

More than twist in my sobriety

We just poked a little empty pie

For the fun people had at night

Late at night don’t need hostility

Timid smile and pause too free

I don’t care about their different thoughts

Different thoughts are good for me

Up in arms and chaste and whole

All God’s children took their toll

Look my eyes are just holograms

Look your love has drawn red from my hands

From my hands you know you’ll never be

More than twist in my sobriety

More than twist in my sobriety

More than twist in my sobriety

Cup of tea, take time to think, yea

Time to risk a life, a life, a life

Sweet and handsome

Soft and porky

You pig out ‘til you’ve seen the light

Pig out ‘til you’ve seen the light

Half the people read the papers

Read them good and well

Pretty people, nervous people

People have got to sell

News you have to sell

Look my eyes are just holograms

Look your love has drawn red from my hands

From my hands you know you’ll never be

More than twist in my sobriety

More than twist in my sobriety

Look my eyes are just holograms

Look your love has drawn red from my hands

From my hands you know you’ll never be

More than twist in my sobriety

More than twist in my sobriety

More than twist in my sobriety”



