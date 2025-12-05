More Than Twist In My Sobriety
I sometimes get “downloads” in the form of songs. I don’t hear voices, never managed to channel - although I would have liked to, but I do get messages through songs.
The most weird “coincidences” happen to me with songs, and when they happen I know I have to go read the lyrics and look deeper at what the song is trying to tell me. Normally the insights jump straight out of the song and that’s how I know it was a download or some sort of channeling.
Sometimes I wake up with a song in my head, out of nowhere. I didn’t hear this song in the previous days/months, it just lands in my brain as I open my eyes.
This was the song I woke up with a few days ago, and it made so much sense, straight away. It may say something to you, too. That’s why I’m sharing.
Tanita Tikaram - Twist In My Sobriety
Lyrics:
“All God’s children need traveling shoes
Drive your problems from here
All good people read good books
Now your conscience is clear
I hear you talk girl
Now your conscience is clear
In the morning I wipe my brow
Wipe the miles away
I like to think I can be so willed
And never do what you say
I’ll never hear you
And never do what you say
Look my eyes are just holograms
Look your love has drawn red from my hands
From my hands you know you’ll never be
More than twist in my sobriety
More than twist in my sobriety
More than twist in my sobriety
We just poked a little empty pie
For the fun people had at night
Late at night don’t need hostility
Timid smile and pause too free
I don’t care about their different thoughts
Different thoughts are good for me
Up in arms and chaste and whole
All God’s children took their toll
Look my eyes are just holograms
Look your love has drawn red from my hands
From my hands you know you’ll never be
More than twist in my sobriety
More than twist in my sobriety
More than twist in my sobriety
Cup of tea, take time to think, yea
Time to risk a life, a life, a life
Sweet and handsome
Soft and porky
You pig out ‘til you’ve seen the light
Pig out ‘til you’ve seen the light
Half the people read the papers
Read them good and well
Pretty people, nervous people
People have got to sell
News you have to sell
Look my eyes are just holograms
Look your love has drawn red from my hands
From my hands you know you’ll never be
More than twist in my sobriety
More than twist in my sobriety
Look my eyes are just holograms
Look your love has drawn red from my hands
From my hands you know you’ll never be
More than twist in my sobriety
More than twist in my sobriety
More than twist in my sobriety”
Thanks for sharing! Now it's stuck in my head! =O
Hope you are doing well and you (eventually) get your Telegram account back!
Take care and keep doing your thing!