Money, Consciousness & The Battle for Freedom - You're The Voice Ep. 68 with Chris Sullivan

🎙️ My guest today is Chris Sullivan, a portfolio manager, chartered market technician, and co-founder of Hyperion Decimus, one of the first liquid quantitative asset managers in digital assets. With a background in finance and a deep understanding of investor psychology, Chris is walking the path of awakening and higher consciousness, and sees Bitcoin as a tool for financial and personal freedom. We dive into spirituality, 5th generation warfare, the hidden truths of central banking, the psychological war on investors, and why reclaiming control over money is key to sovereignty. Chris shares his journey from traditional finance to Bitcoin, his thoughts on CBDCs, and how self-mastery and higher consciousness play a role in breaking free from the system.

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…

01:15 Introduction To Chris

09:01 Surfing and Yoga: Chris’ Spiritual Path

17:34 Transhumanism vs. Epigenetics & Living in Harmony with Nature

21:37 Efrat’s Awakening During Covid: A Journey to Enlightenment

32:47 Blocking EMFs: Science and Health

38:56 Freedom vs. Tyranny: The Real Battle

42:43 Propaganda of Hate and Division vs. a Journey of Self-Discovery

49:32 Divide and Conquer: How Religion Becomes a Weapon

54:17 Human Connections & Raising Your Frequency

59:06 Bitcoin as a Higher Consciousness

1:03:27 Chris’ Preparedness to a Fiat-less World

1:11:27 The Transition of World Powers & Reserve Currencies

1:15:00 The 5th Generation Warfare

1:23:41 Is Bitcoin Hijacked?

1:32:46 Being an Asset Manager in the Bitcoin Space

1:36:38 Getting Debanked and Eliminating Central Banking

1:45:27 How to Protect Your Wealth in Uncertain Times

1:48:00 CBDCs: A Dystopian Monetary Order

1:54:32 Individual Agency in Times of Crisis

2:05:36 Chris’ Book & Podcast Recommendations

2:12:14 A Message of Hope

My takeaways:

Fiat currency is a tool of control that enables central banks to manipulate humanity and markets, create inflation, and extract wealth from the masses

The modern financial system is a psychological war where investors are manipulated through fear, greed, and misinformation

Propaganda shapes public perception since government narratives are designed to mislead and maintain power structures

Rebellion against tyranny is obedience to truth because freedom requires courage, knowledge, and a refusal to comply with oppressive systems

The battle for financial sovereignty is accelerating as central banks push CBDCs and the urgency to adopt Bitcoin grows

Bear markets are where Chris thrives because economic downturns expose weaknesses and create opportunities for for him to seize

Self-sovereignty is the foundation of freedom because owning Bitcoin means opting out of a system designed to exploit

Bitcoin is the antidote to financial tyranny as a decentralized, incorruptible money that restores economic freedom

Bitcoin adoption is inevitable because no government, institution, or elite power can stop a decentralized monetary revolution

