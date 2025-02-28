Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Money, Consciousness & The Battle for Freedom - You're The Voice Ep. 68 with Chris Sullivan

Efrat Fenigson
Feb 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is Chris Sullivan, a portfolio manager, chartered market technician, and co-founder of Hyperion Decimus, one of the first liquid quantitative asset managers in digital assets. With a background in finance and a deep understanding of investor psychology, Chris is walking the path of awakening and higher consciousness, and sees Bitcoin as a tool for financial and personal freedom. We dive into spirituality, 5th generation warfare, the hidden truths of central banking, the psychological war on investors, and why reclaiming control over money is key to sovereignty. Chris shares his journey from traditional finance to Bitcoin, his thoughts on CBDCs, and how self-mastery and higher consciousness play a role in breaking free from the system.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about: 

00:00 Coming Up…
01:15 Introduction To Chris
09:01 Surfing and Yoga: Chris’ Spiritual Path
17:34 Transhumanism vs. Epigenetics & Living in Harmony with Nature
21:37 Efrat’s Awakening During Covid: A Journey to Enlightenment
32:47 Blocking EMFs: Science and Health
38:56 Freedom vs. Tyranny: The Real Battle
42:43 Propaganda of Hate and Division vs. a Journey of Self-Discovery
49:32 Divide and Conquer: How Religion Becomes a Weapon
54:17 Human Connections & Raising Your Frequency
59:06 Bitcoin as a Higher Consciousness
1:03:27 Chris’ Preparedness to a Fiat-less World
1:11:27 The Transition of World Powers & Reserve Currencies
1:15:00 The 5th Generation Warfare
1:23:41 Is Bitcoin Hijacked?
1:32:46 Being an Asset Manager in the Bitcoin Space
1:36:38 Getting Debanked and Eliminating Central Banking
1:45:27 How to Protect Your Wealth in Uncertain Times
1:48:00 CBDCs: A Dystopian Monetary Order
1:54:32 Individual Agency in Times of Crisis
2:05:36 Chris’ Book & Podcast Recommendations
2:12:14 A Message of Hope

My takeaways: 

  • Fiat currency is a tool of control that enables central banks to manipulate humanity and markets, create inflation, and extract wealth from the masses

  • The modern financial system is a psychological war where investors are manipulated through fear, greed, and misinformation

  • Propaganda shapes public perception since government narratives are designed to mislead and maintain power structures

  • Rebellion against tyranny is obedience to truth because freedom requires courage, knowledge, and a refusal to comply with oppressive systems

  • The battle for financial sovereignty is accelerating as central banks push CBDCs and the urgency to adopt Bitcoin grows

  • Bear markets are where Chris thrives because economic downturns expose weaknesses and create opportunities for for him to seize

  • Self-sovereignty is the foundation of freedom because owning Bitcoin means opting out of a system designed to exploit

  • Bitcoin is the antidote to financial tyranny as a decentralized, incorruptible money that restores economic freedom

  • Bitcoin adoption is inevitable because no government, institution, or elite power can stop a decentralized monetary revolution

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Chris:

LinkedIn | Hyperion Decimus Twitter | Hyperion Decimus Website

►New: Watch “New Totalitarian Order

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 1, 2024
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story
Efrat Recommends

Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 31, 2024
Upcoming Events - Check Out My Worldwide Conferences & Events Schedule

Read full story

Join me on these upcoming events:


Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat
►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off
►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Podcast
All episodes of "You're The Voice" podcast
Authors
Efrat Fenigson
Recent Posts
Bitcoin Education is Changing El Salvador’s Future - You're The Voice Ep. 67 with Reyna Chicas
  Efrat Fenigson
"Marketing Freedom" - New Monetary Order, CBDCs, Stablecoins, Human Rights & Bitcoin
  Efrat Fenigson
Digital Scarcity Creates Abundance - You're The Voice Ep. 66 with Eric Stacks
  Efrat Fenigson
Live with Monika Bravo - Austrian Economy, Human Design, Responsibility, Bitcoin & More!
  Efrat Fenigson and Monika Bravo
Bitcoin Adoption and Fixing Broken Systems - You're The Voice Ep. 65 with Prince Philip
  Efrat Fenigson
How Bitcoin Challenges the Fiat System - You're The Voice Ep. 64 with Stephan Livera
  Efrat Fenigson and Stephan Livera
Being the Voice of Bitcoin Education - You're The Voice Ep. 63 with Mir
  Efrat Fenigson