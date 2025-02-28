Money, Consciousness & The Battle for Freedom - You're The Voice Ep. 68 with Chris Sullivan

🎙️ My guest today is Chris Sullivan, a portfolio manager, chartered market technician, and co-founder of Hyperion Decimus, one of the first liquid quantitative asset managers in digital assets. With a background in finance and a deep understanding of investor psychology, Chris is walking the path of awakening and higher consciousness, and sees Bitcoin as a tool for financial and personal freedom. We dive into spirituality, 5th generation warfare, the hidden truths of central banking, the psychological war on investors, and why reclaiming control over money is key to sovereignty. Chris shares his journey from traditional finance to Bitcoin, his thoughts on CBDCs, and how self-mastery and higher consciousness play a role in breaking free from the system.
This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!
We talked about:
00:00 Coming Up…
01:15 Introduction To Chris
09:01 Surfing and Yoga: Chris’ Spiritual Path
17:34 Transhumanism vs. Epigenetics & Living in Harmony with Nature
21:37 Efrat’s Awakening During Covid: A Journey to Enlightenment
32:47 Blocking EMFs: Science and Health
38:56 Freedom vs. Tyranny: The Real Battle
42:43 Propaganda of Hate and Division vs. a Journey of Self-Discovery
49:32 Divide and Conquer: How Religion Becomes a Weapon
54:17 Human Connections & Raising Your Frequency
59:06 Bitcoin as a Higher Consciousness
1:03:27 Chris’ Preparedness to a Fiat-less World
1:11:27 The Transition of World Powers & Reserve Currencies
1:15:00 The 5th Generation Warfare
1:23:41 Is Bitcoin Hijacked?
1:32:46 Being an Asset Manager in the Bitcoin Space
1:36:38 Getting Debanked and Eliminating Central Banking
1:45:27 How to Protect Your Wealth in Uncertain Times
1:48:00 CBDCs: A Dystopian Monetary Order
1:54:32 Individual Agency in Times of Crisis
2:05:36 Chris’ Book & Podcast Recommendations
2:12:14 A Message of Hope
My takeaways:
Fiat currency is a tool of control that enables central banks to manipulate humanity and markets, create inflation, and extract wealth from the masses
The modern financial system is a psychological war where investors are manipulated through fear, greed, and misinformation
Propaganda shapes public perception since government narratives are designed to mislead and maintain power structures
Rebellion against tyranny is obedience to truth because freedom requires courage, knowledge, and a refusal to comply with oppressive systems
The battle for financial sovereignty is accelerating as central banks push CBDCs and the urgency to adopt Bitcoin grows
Bear markets are where Chris thrives because economic downturns expose weaknesses and create opportunities for for him to seize
Self-sovereignty is the foundation of freedom because owning Bitcoin means opting out of a system designed to exploit
Bitcoin is the antidote to financial tyranny as a decentralized, incorruptible money that restores economic freedom
Bitcoin adoption is inevitable because no government, institution, or elite power can stop a decentralized monetary revolution
Watch on Youtube:
Watch/listen on Spotify:
Follow Chris:
LinkedIn | Hyperion Decimus Twitter | Hyperion Decimus Website
►New: Watch “New Totalitarian Order”
With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Join me on these upcoming events:
March 2025 - Bitcoin Alive
May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off
June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off
Aug. 2025 - Baltic Honeybadger
Special offers:
►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat
►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off
►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT
Follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.
Share this post