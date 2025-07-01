You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Beautiful writing. Thank you.

"I removed myself from almost all existing social circles, or they removed me. Or both."

Hopefully, if you're truly lucky, family has been there for you throughout your journey offering full bursts of wind right under your wings, lifting you up/airborne.

"I guess I have the urge to write this now, because I’ve levelled up my game. All this to say I’m really just a humble pleb, a humble student of life. I’m doing my best to use the gifts god gave me, and serve humanity as best I can with them.

I keep learning, I keep failing, I make mistakes, i keep being ridiculed and silenced here and there - but it sounds like an easily ignored buzzing fly, so I get back up. Tough situations and breakdowns arrive - I become stronger & wiser and choose radical acceptance of my life, making it easier to handle. I have faith, a well-developed spine, respect for creation and love for life."

I listened to your podcast with Caitlin Long, and you two spoke of Wyoming.

Metaphorically, Wyoming is well known (see their vehicle license plates) for rodeo riding.

And falling off of course.

And laying there in the dust.

And for being laughed at by the crowd.

And for feeling the pain that hitting the ground just delivered.

And for the additional pain suffered as the wild beast kicked your ribs escaping the ordeal.

But, you, like you are, you got up, dusted yourself off, cleaned off your smashed hat, and took it all in as new lessons learned (overcoming fears and doubt and frustration and being told to just 'get back in your lane').

And then

You got back up on that horse

And you continued on that rodeo wild ride

Until

You prevailed

And tamed the horse

And celebrated the moment

Congratulations

Will there be some darkness, even as you bring light into the world?

Yes, darkness hates light, and it will send clouds your way.

But, always remember, 'you're the voice', and in that, there's the shining light within you that god giveth.

2 replies by Efrat Fenigson and others
2 more comments...

