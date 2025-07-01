So many tried to silence me.

I got un-invited from social circles.

“What happened to her?”

I was called derogatory names.

I had to leave my own community & business which I co-founded & grew for 7 years. I also left my work place.

I did not feel at home in my home country.

I was angry, and was adamant to shout it out.

I removed myself from almost all existing social circles, or they removed me. Or both.

I started researching, studying, got curious like my life depended on it.

I had the courage to admit I was wrong or manipulated, and the humbleness to accept I know very little.

I listened to myself - if I was drawn to a certain topic, it must be for a reason. I followed the breadcrumbs of my consciousness.

I saw horrible things.

I discovered hidden truths.

I faced traumas - mine & my ancestors.

I also saw beauty and light emerge alongside the darkness. They always came together - the darkness & the light.

They intensified over the past 5 years, teaching me I’ve got what it takes to hold them both.

I’m strong enough, and I’m a vessel for love. I know how to get rid of, or offload old energies, stories and beliefs that don’t serve me and weigh me down, to make space for new energies and experiences.

I started to understand the school of life.

I immersed myself in two topics which consume most of my free time: consciousness/spirituality & Bitcoin.

And this whole time, throughout these 5 years - I had to speak out about what I’m seeing, what I’m discovering; but most importantly - what I’m predicting & interpreting, so my voice can hopefully help others prepare, and support them on their own journey.

I guess I have the urge to write this now, because I’ve levelled up my game. All this to say I’m really just a humble pleb, a humble student of life. I’m doing my best to use the gifts god gave me, and serve humanity as best I can with them.

I keep learning, I keep failing, I make mistakes, i keep being ridiculed and silenced here and there - but it sounds like an easily ignored buzzing fly, so I get back up. Tough situations and breakdowns arrive - I become stronger & wiser and choose radical acceptance of my life, making it easier to handle. I have faith, a well-developed spine, respect for creation and love for life.

I am full of gratitude and love for the bitcoin community for embracing me, “the misfit”, the “weird one”, and allowing me to shine.

I stand today on the most honourable stages in the world, proud and determined, to voice my truth.

I’ve created my own stage with my podcast, so no one can dictate anything for me. It is my stage & I’m proud to extend it to the best voices in the world.

It is my humble contribution to life. It is not perfect, but it’s mine, and it’s raw and it’s real. And it’s beautiful in its imperfection.

Thank you for walking this journey with me. With love in my heart, and a sword on my neck - let’s go my friends. We got this.

♥️ Efrat

