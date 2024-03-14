"Bitcoin Teaches You Sovereignty" - My Interview on TNT Radio

🎙️ Yesterday, as Bitcoin reached an all time high of 72K$ per bitcoin, I was interviewed on this topic on

.

My key points were:

► Bitcoin is becoming a prominent asset and is slowly demonetizing other assets like silver, gold, and real estate

► Bitcoin is a decentralized and secure network that cannot be seized by any government or institution

► People should take the time to learn and research Bitcoin before buying.

► Bitcoin's decentralization and security will remain intact, even with mainstream adoption.

► When you think it’s scary to hold your Bitcoin, think how scary it is to have the bank hold your money.

