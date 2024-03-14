Playback speed
"Bitcoin Teaches You Sovereignty" - My Interview on TNT Radio

Interview from March 12th, 2024
Efrat Fenigson
and
TNT Radio
Mar 14, 2024
5
Transcript

🎙️ Yesterday, as Bitcoin reached an all time high of 72K$ per bitcoin, I was interviewed on this topic on

TNT Radio
.

My key points were:

► Bitcoin is becoming a prominent asset and is slowly demonetizing other assets like silver, gold, and real estate

► Bitcoin is a decentralized and secure network that cannot be seized by any government or institution

► People should take the time to learn and research Bitcoin before buying.

► Bitcoin's decentralization and security will remain intact, even with mainstream adoption.

► When you think it’s scary to hold your Bitcoin, think how scary it is to have the bank hold your money.

Watch and share this interview on Twitter or YouTube.

Watch and share this short clip:

Want to learn more about Bitcoin?
Here’s a thread, loaded with materials for beginners:

