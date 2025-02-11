Playback speed
Share post
Bitcoin Adoption and Fixing Broken Systems - You're The Voice Ep. 65 with Prince Philip

Efrat Fenigson
Feb 11, 2025


🎙️ My guest today is Prince Philip of Serbia, an important voice for freedom and independence, tackling issues like brain drain, too many regulations, and economic troubles. He also serves as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at JAN3, a company focused on accelerating hyperbitcoinization by working on nation-state Bitcoin adoption and also developing the Aqua wallet. As a father of two living in the historic Serbian royal palace, he’s passionate about building a better future for the next generation. In this chat, we talk about how to balance tradition and progress, EU’s legislation and sentiment of Europeans, Serbia’s potential for Bitcoin mining, and how sound money can help society grow. Prince Philip shares his work with policymakers, efforts to improve energy use through mining, and ways he’s teaching others about Bitcoin’s power to create change.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about: 

00:00 Coming Up…
01:05 Philip’s Introduction and Family Life
04:48 Aqua Wallet: Innovations in Bitcoin Transactions
09:51 Philip’s Role in JAN3, Political Connections and Bitcoin Adoption
12:46 The Impact of US Politics on Global Bitcoin Sentiment
16:02 Challenges in the EU
21:14 Migration and The Separation of Money and State, Bitcoin Regulation in Serbia
27:29 Western decay, Declining Birth Rates, and Building Stable Societies
29:25 Cash vs. Bitcoin: A Cultural Perspective
34:39 Closing Thoughts

My takeaways: 

  • Prince Philip recently moved into the Serbian royal palace, helping to keep its history alive.

  • Serbia has a lot of unused energy that could be great for Bitcoin mining.

  • Prince Philip supports hard money as the key to stable communities.

  • EU over-regulations are pushing skilled people and businesses away, showing the need for better laws.

  • Serbia struggles with losing talent but still has many skilled tech workers.

  • Bitcoin can help people gain more control over their money, especially in strict places.

  • Education and clarity are key to changing misconceptions about Bitcoin.

  • Serbia’s past hyperinflation problems show why sound money matters.

  • Cash is still important in Serbia, but Bitcoin is a better way to save for the future.

Watch on Youtube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Prince Philip:

Twitter | Instagram | JAN3’s Website | Philips’s Nostr nPub: npub198q8ksyxpurd7lq6mf409nrtf32pka48yp2z6lhxghpqe9zjllfq5wtwcp

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

