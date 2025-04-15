As promised, I’m keeping you up to date with content I created or consumed recently, which I believe is valuable and could be worth your time. Enjoy, and please like, share, and consider becoming paid subscribers so I can stay focused on my mission.

1) New UN/ICAO plan to eliminate boarding passes & introduce airport biometrics worldwide

Check out my new article on the topic:

Here’s a good guide for privacy from the big brother Google. I followed the instructions and switched off many of the privacy-leaks that were turned on by default for me.

2) Geo-engineering / chemtrails interview

Nicole Shanahan is switching gears and continues to push forward the super important topic of geo-engineering. This time interviewing Peter Kirby who wrote a book on the topic and have been researching it for years. He has worked with James Corbett so it seems.

Nicole also announces an HHS investigative team…? I guess we’ll wait and see:



3) VAERS truths

Watch this short video of the amazing Dr.

dropping

after truth bomb about VAERS and the C19 scam:

Dr. Rose was one of my first guests on “You’re The Voice”. Check out our episode here:

Podcast "You're The Voice" Episode 3: Dr. Jessica Rose June 28, 2023 Jessica Rose is a special person. I was looking forward to chatting with her. She’s doing such important, amazing work that reveals the lies, puts a spotlight on the corruption and the rigged systems, while “simply” analyzing data that tells the whole story, and while making her voice heard - again and again. During most of the Covid madness (and still … Read full story



4) Biofield, Bio-networks, Bio-digital convergence

As I dive deeper into the world of bio-networks, Internet of Bodies etc., I learn more about the practical implementation of Trans-humanism / cyborg / man-machine interface. This 10-minutes video shows what Israel, Canada, the EU and USA all have in common from horizon 2020-2030 fourth industrial revolution…

Once again, a great post from

. I listened to it (did you know you can listen instead of read using the Substack app?) - and it resonates with me very much. We’re nodes on the network of Internet of Bodies since 1995… according to Sabrina Wallace (dive deeper

). Josh’s article is about the battle against 6G and the Internet of Bodies:

5) My reflections on Australia - The Truman Show

In case you missed it, check out my latest article about my experience in Australia on my recent trip, with a focus on mental health deterioration vs. external beauty & organization.

Articles & Videos The Australian Truman Show Apr 3 I came back recently from 3 weeks in Australia (Sydney and Melbourne), having attended Bitcoin Alive conference, met with some great Aussies and hanged out with my son. Read full story

6) CBDC manipulations in Israel

My recent article about Israel’s latest study, shows partial, one-sided info presented to public, alongside potential problematic study methods.

This article was also published on Bitcoin Magazine & Nasdaq.com.

7) Latest episode - circular economy in Berlin, El Salvador

ICYMI - Evelyn Lumes’ inspiring journey showcases her unwavering dedication to grassroots Bitcoin education and community empowerment in El Salvador. Born and raised in the country, Evelyn has seen firsthand the challenges of economic instability and limited opportunities. In this conversation, she shares how she and her team transformed Berlin into a vibrant Bitcoin city, where over 140 merchants now accept Bitcoin for goods and services. She highlights the transformative power of Bitcoin as a tool for financial inclusion, savings, and opportunity, even amidst skepticism and limited resources. From onboarding merchants door-to-door to inspiring the next generation of Salvadorans through education, Evelyn's work demonstrates the potential of Bitcoin to empower communities and build a better future.

Watch it here:

8) A good reminder - we’re not alone.

♥️ Efrat

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

