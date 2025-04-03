I came back recently from 3 weeks in Australia (Sydney and Melbourne), having attended Bitcoin Alive conference, met with some great Aussies and hanged out with my son.

Here are some reflections I originally shared on X, when an Aussie follower asked me what I like the most about my visit:

“Well you may not like my answer: I’m an Aussie citizen and used to live in Oz 20+ years ago. People feel PTSD’d to me and (generalizing of course) with a relatively narrow worldview… don’t want to rock the boat or open to changes, definitely not talk about COVID madness. So I’m sad to see how reserved people are and not outspoken. I felt lots of repressed traumas. I also met a lot of great open, switched on and talkative people in the Bitcoin community. Also, Australia is in a recession for the past 2-3 years and no one is talking about - most trying to pretend it’s not happening while middle class is suffering. Media is empty and deceitful. Politicians are corrupt on the most part. Not very different from other “western democracies”. The only sad thing is Australia has great potential and natural resources. But it’s in a dire economical situation.

Other than that of course it’s pretty and aesthetic and well organized, like it always has been. And nature is gorgeous. Sorry my answer is not more positive or pleasing..!”



Let me add to that:

I believe most Australians are in a PTSD… without knowing that. Easy for me to recognize, as I come from a highly PTSD’ed society and culture in Israel. A big part of the (normie) population is in complete denial of the horrors that took place during Covid, and where just the opening scene for a reality of constant clamp-down on human rights

A good sign for that was a meetup I attended in Melbourne, which was a Bitcoin meetup. I naturally expected to discuss all things Bitcoin-related in that meetup with people, but I was very surprised that almost everyone I chatted with (approx. 10 people) spoke to me about their or their families/children’s experiences during Covid. One (50+ yo) lady told me how she was arrested for riding her bike on the street, and daring to talk back to the group of 20 police officers who stopped her. Her arrest story was chilling (inc. spitting in her face and violence), so soon after the first lockdown she packed her bags and family and moved to Norfolk island for a couple of years, till madness dies down a bit.

Obviously this does not represent all Australians, but I do believe a large part of the population is in mental distress, probably without knowing that.

Chat with Prof. Ian Brighthope

I had a chat with Prof. Ian Brighthope when I was in Melbourne, about the "Aligned Council of Australia", representing 1.8m+ Australians, fighting for a better public health for Australians, and calling for an investigation of the past 5 years.

At Bitcoin Alive

I participated at Bitcoin Alive, and gave a keynote speech about the “New Monetary Order in a Changing World”, discussing the race of a new digital financial transformation in different countries, using different tools like CBDCs, stable coins, tokenized deposits and even Bitcoin. We also had a Women in Bitcoin breakfast event.



I was pleasantly surprised to hear the representatives of the Libertarian party advocate for a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve in Australia:

I also found out I could pay for my drink in a Melbourne pub with Bitcoin:

New interviews

I took the time to have 3 meaningful conversations during my visit (they’re filmed and will turn to episodes of my podcast so stay tuned) with 1) Peter Dunworth - a mega investor and financial expert, 2) Gabriel Shipton - Julian Assange’s brother, and 3) John Ruddick - Libertarian, member of NSW Parliament. Stay tuned for these episodes they’re awesome, and here’s a taste of John’s epic, fearless, inaugural speech at the Parliament:

Freedom of speech in Australia - does it exist?

There’s lots of action re. this topic down under, I suggest you follow good people like Senator Malcolm Roberts (QLD), John Ruddick (NSW), and of course

.

This guy is doing excellent work exposing the corruption:

Freedom to transact - does it exist?

The practice of preventing Aussies from accessing their money in banks is becoming more and more frequent. This is a recent recording of a guy trying to pull out his money from Westpac bank. Listen here:

1× 0:00 -5:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You deserve more photos if you got this far!

At the Blue Mountains:

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

Special offers:



►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat!

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT