Big changes are coming to global air travel. The UN’s aviation body (ICAO) plans to eliminate boarding passes, check-ins, and even physical passports—replacing them with facial recognition and digital credentials. Roll-out expected within 3 years.

Passengers will use a “journey pass” on their phones. No more physical documents—just your face. From airport arrival to boarding, facial scans will track you in real time.

Airlines call it efficient. But privacy realists warn: facial recognition enables mass surveillance. Tracking at scale. No consent. No oversight. No escape.

Facial recognition at U.S. airports is expanding — and while TSA claims it deletes scan data after each use, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) admits it can store photos of non-US travelers for up to 75 years. According to the CyberNews report, this system is already active in over 25 major airports across the U.S., raising serious concerns about data retention and surveillance.

This isn’t just about ID. It’s about control. Your face becomes the gateway to decisions:

Can you board a plane?

Access services?

Be flagged for risk?

Philosophy professor Lauren Lyons opted out of TSA face scans: “You can’t opt out of a system you don’t even know is watching you.” She warns of the end of anonymity in public life.

This shift hands unprecedented technocratic power to governments & corporations. We risk a world where every step is watched, logged, and judged—silently. What we normalize now will shape our freedoms tomorrow.

Add the Digital Euro or your country’s CBDC version - and a complete digital prison awaits.

