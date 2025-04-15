✈️ No Boarding Pass, No Privacy: The New Face of Travel
Big changes are coming to global air travel. The UN’s aviation body (ICAO) plans to eliminate boarding passes, check-ins, and even physical passports.
Big changes are coming to global air travel. The UN’s aviation body (ICAO) plans to eliminate boarding passes, check-ins, and even physical passports—replacing them with facial recognition and digital credentials. Roll-out expected within 3 years.
*Click on the images in this article to visit these websites
Passengers will use a “journey pass” on their phones. No more physical documents—just your face. From airport arrival to boarding, facial scans will track you in real time.
Airlines call it efficient. But privacy realists warn: facial recognition enables mass surveillance. Tracking at scale. No consent. No oversight. No escape.
I am self-funded (apart for my modest Trezor sponsorship), please consider supporting my work in 2025 with a paid subscription, and join my exclusive monthly live sessions!
Facial recognition at U.S. airports is expanding — and while TSA claims it deletes scan data after each use, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) admits it can store photos of non-US travelers for up to 75 years. According to the CyberNews report, this system is already active in over 25 major airports across the U.S., raising serious concerns about data retention and surveillance.
This isn’t just about ID. It’s about control. Your face becomes the gateway to decisions:
Can you board a plane?
Access services?
Be flagged for risk?
Beverly Turner brought it up on GB News, watch it here:
Philosophy professor Lauren Lyons opted out of TSA face scans: “You can’t opt out of a system you don’t even know is watching you.” She warns of the end of anonymity in public life.
This shift hands unprecedented technocratic power to governments & corporations. We risk a world where every step is watched, logged, and judged—silently. What we normalize now will shape our freedoms tomorrow.
Add the Digital Euro or your country’s CBDC version - and a complete digital prison awaits.
Go deeper on’s post here:
Check out the whole thread on Twitter/X here.
MAYBE YOU DON'T FEEL LIKE A HERO
Maybe you don’t feel worthy of the title. But nor did the citizens of Czechia who quietly defied successive oppressive rules over 600 years of Czech history to live freely today.
Download this free e-book to learn how the Czechs fought back against oppression and how it relates to Bitcoin today. You may already know what lies ahead, but perhaps you don’t yet know the difference you can truly make.
Please take a moment to like and share this article, and subscribe to my blog.
Follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
►New: Watch “New Totalitarian Order”
With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!
Sponsors:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Join me on these upcoming events:
May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off
June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off
Special offers:
►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat!
►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off
►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
More and more, we’re being asked to surrender our bodies as data points—iris scans, fingerprints, facial recognition—just to move through public space. But there is another way.
In the U.S., a growing number of people are learning to stand in common law, recognizing that our rights are not granted by governments—they’re inalienable. The Bill of Rights still stands as a declaration of these protections—freedom of speech, bodily autonomy, privacy, and due process. Under natural law, your body is your property. No authority has lawful grounds to force you to give up biological information without consent. That is violence.
I don’t comply—because Iam studying the difference between maritime law and common law. Once i understand jurisdiction, everything shifts. I stop asking for permission—and start standing in my own authority.
This might not be widespread elsewhere—such as in Europe, Asia, and the rest of the Americas—where compliance is often mistaken for civility. But natural law is universal. It applies everywhere. One just has to learn how to stand.
It begins with language. With grammar. With courage.
One does not comply with the program. One person at a time, we remember how to stand.
It’s a scary prospect with these constant layers of digital surveillance, being added everywhere. Despite sensible “countermeasures”, such as VPN, aliases etc, our phone today is already a wet dream for an old east german stasi officer. For a long time we have been lured into apps for everything. I have really cleaned up my phone lately, but even I use it to pay groceries ‘cause of personalised offers, thus registering everything. As you say Efrat, combined with CBDC’s, next time we have a bowl of spicy chilli and fart, our CO2 quota is suddenly up, and we can’t fly…..and of course more serious matters. In my heavily digitised 🇩🇰 I do see some pushback: 2 known public figures made the “The Analog Ministry “ and helped a citizen to defend the right to keep communication with the government be analog. A trend with younger people getting a dumb phone and schools going back to books and a blackboard…but it’s still uphill. You referred to an article: is it possible to opt out of the facescan?