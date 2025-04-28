Keeping you up to date with content I created or consumed recently, which I believe is valuable and could be worth your time. Enjoy, and please like, share, and consider becoming paid subscribers so I can stay focused on my mission.

Lots has been going on in a space of the past 2-3 weeks, this time I focus on economics, finance, and changing of the guards.

While the blackout in Spain, Portugal & France is still “fresh”, I’m just wondering:

1) A new monetary order in the making

I’m not an economist, yet I enjoy learning about macro-economics, while seeing things unfold in real time before our very eyes. As I tweeted, I do believe we’re at the end of the fourth turning, and a new monetary system is upon us:

Ray Dalio says “we have a breaking down of the monetary order”, which is far greater than a recession.

has been doing fantastic work in the past few weeks, here’s some of her content. She interview Luke Gromen, I found this so educational:

Last week’s ‘news block’ is worth your 10 minutes:

Lyn Alden is a brilliant macroeconomist, investment strategist and General Partner at Ego Death Capital. Her analysis on the current shenanigans is priceless:

And if you don’t really understand what’s happening with all these tariffs, perhaps take a step back and listen to this, about the Triffin dilemma:

2) Stablecoins take center stage

If you haven’t been following the topic of stablecoins, this following podcast may sound like Chinese to you. Some of the terms here are new to me too, but I found it fascinating, because it validates my sense that there’s a lot happening below the surface that most people aren’t paying attention to, in terms of the world, and the US’ specifically - preparation for the new monetary order.

Additionally, I appreciate both Tom Luongo and Caitlin Long very much. Enjoy:

3) Changing of the guard

It is interesting that we’re in a period were many leaders complete their roles, and others come to fill them.

An interesting perspective about the Pope:

And a super duper interesting (and entertaining IMO) episode from James Corbett about Mark Carney:

4) Latest episodes - Australia in the spotlight

ICYMI - two punchy episodes with Aussie guests which I interviewed while in Sydney in March. Don’t miss them out, especially if you’re into Libertarianism, and/or Bitcoin:

I was pleasantly surprised to find this nice article about the episode with Peter, titled “Bitcoin’s Equity Standard vs. the Fiat Debt Pyramid”, thanks Murray.

5) “Masterclass” with Mattias Desmet

Lastly, the recording of my conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet is now released. It’s been labeled “A masterclass!”, and the reviews so far are great. Don’t miss it:

6) A bit of bitcoin for the soul

A wonderful episode with Natalie Smolenski, an Anthropologist and a bitcoiner:

7) A reminder - all paper money goes to zero.

This post is on Nostr. If you’re not there yet, you better open an account.

Words of wisdom:

♥️ Efrat

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

