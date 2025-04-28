You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Positively Paying It Forward
11h

You called it right, one more changing of the guard: Trudeau out, Carney in.

Week explanation by Bloomberg, but truth will surface soon:

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Liberal Party is projected to win a fourth consecutive election, giving a mandate to former central banker Mark Carney after a campaign in which he pledged to boost economic growth and stand up to US President Donald Trump in a trade war.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/carney-liberals-win-canada-election-021600963.html

PS: To me, this explanation makes more sense, and I believe better aligns with the support of Bitcoin.

https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/the-dystopic-mission-of-mark-carney-a7a

The Dystopic Mission of Mark Carney Episode 2 (Green Bonds and Oligarchs)

Monika Bravo
1d

Lots happening.

The Fourth Turning is in its final stages, and the next steps are here.

Whoever is sleeping won’t be able to wake up in time — no fear, just full-on curiosity.

Thanks for all the leads. Great stuff in here!

Just listened to this:

(Link) https://youtu.be/twO63tLWnds?si=eM0KH6yUm5hGH91Q

there is no rule of what Bitcoin is.

the game is open.

everyone is free to move.

what is true?

the Fourth Turning:

spiraling cycles of change.

to understand, read time not with fear,

but with curiosity.

big changes are now.

Bitcoin has matured — a tool, a weapon, a choice.

