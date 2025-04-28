Changing of the Guards and the Monetary Order - You're The Voice Newsletter!
The world keeps spinning, and I'm trying to follow...
Lots has been going on in a space of the past 2-3 weeks, this time I focus on economics, finance, and changing of the guards.
While the blackout in Spain, Portugal & France is still “fresh”, I’m just wondering:
1) A new monetary order in the making
I’m not an economist, yet I enjoy learning about macro-economics, while seeing things unfold in real time before our very eyes. As I tweeted, I do believe we’re at the end of the fourth turning, and a new monetary system is upon us:
Ray Dalio says “we have a breaking down of the monetary order”, which is far greater than a recession.
Last week’s ‘news block’ is worth your 10 minutes:
Lyn Alden is a brilliant macroeconomist, investment strategist and General Partner at Ego Death Capital. Her analysis on the current shenanigans is priceless:
And if you don’t really understand what’s happening with all these tariffs, perhaps take a step back and listen to this, about the Triffin dilemma:
2) Stablecoins take center stage
If you haven’t been following the topic of stablecoins, this following podcast may sound like Chinese to you. Some of the terms here are new to me too, but I found it fascinating, because it validates my sense that there’s a lot happening below the surface that most people aren’t paying attention to, in terms of the world, and the US’ specifically - preparation for the new monetary order.
Additionally, I appreciate both Tom Luongo and Caitlin Long very much. Enjoy:
3) Changing of the guard
It is interesting that we’re in a period were many leaders complete their roles, and others come to fill them.
An interesting perspective about the Pope:
And a super duper interesting (and entertaining IMO) episode from James Corbett about Mark Carney:
4) Latest episodes - Australia in the spotlight
ICYMI - two punchy episodes with Aussie guests which I interviewed while in Sydney in March. Don’t miss them out, especially if you’re into Libertarianism, and/or Bitcoin:
I was pleasantly surprised to find this nice article about the episode with Peter, titled “Bitcoin’s Equity Standard vs. the Fiat Debt Pyramid”, thanks Murray.
5) “Masterclass” with Mattias Desmet
Lastly, the recording of my conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet is now released. It’s been labeled “A masterclass!”, and the reviews so far are great. Don’t miss it:
Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet
6) A bit of bitcoin for the soul
A wonderful episode with Natalie Smolenski, an Anthropologist and a bitcoiner:
7) A reminder - all paper money goes to zero.
This post is on Nostr. If you’re not there yet, you better open an account.
Words of wisdom:
►New: Watch “New Totalitarian Order”
With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!
You called it right, one more changing of the guard: Trudeau out, Carney in.
Week explanation by Bloomberg, but truth will surface soon:
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Liberal Party is projected to win a fourth consecutive election, giving a mandate to former central banker Mark Carney after a campaign in which he pledged to boost economic growth and stand up to US President Donald Trump in a trade war.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/carney-liberals-win-canada-election-021600963.html
PS: To me, this explanation makes more sense, and I believe better aligns with the support of Bitcoin.
https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/the-dystopic-mission-of-mark-carney-a7a
The Dystopic Mission of Mark Carney Episode 2 (Green Bonds and Oligarchs)
Lots happening.
The Fourth Turning is in its final stages, and the next steps are here.
Whoever is sleeping won’t be able to wake up in time — no fear, just full-on curiosity.
Thanks for all the leads. Great stuff in here!
Just listened to this:
(Link) https://youtu.be/twO63tLWnds?si=eM0KH6yUm5hGH91Q
there is no rule of what Bitcoin is.
the game is open.
everyone is free to move.
what is true?
the Fourth Turning:
spiraling cycles of change.
to understand, read time not with fear,
but with curiosity.
big changes are now.
Bitcoin has matured — a tool, a weapon, a choice.