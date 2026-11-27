This Black Friday, I have a few specials and some serious savings for you:



Up to 40% off - Trezor Trezor has a longish “Sales Season”: from Black Friday till December 20th, up to 40% off Trezor wallets and accessories. These are the best prices of the year. If you need a reliable hardware wallet, this one is a great choice.

Use this link: https://tinyurl.com/trezorSale

15% off certified pre-owned miners - Abundant Mines

Save up to $6,000 on 10 certified pre-owned S21 XP miners!

And 15% off every CPO S21 XP miner you purchase.

1 miner: Save ≈ $600 10 miners: Save ≈ $6,000 25 miners: Save ≈ $15,000

By the way, when you buy a pre-owned miner, you get it 30-50% cheaper than its original price, with years of operation ahead of you.

Book a free call: https://abundantmines.com/Efrat/ (+1 month of free hosting)

(American customers may be eligible for 100% tax depreciation!)

55% off Mattias Desmet onference

If you haven’t watched my “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Desmet - now you can get access to the 3.5 hours event for less than $10!!

Use this link for the 55% discount.

15% off NZ Sovereignty Summit New Zealand’s Sovereignty Summit 🇳🇿 happens on April 2–3, 2027. An exploration of sovereign living: from tech and freedom to health, land, food and family, with the most beautiful backdrop & experience in nature. 15% off with code EFRAT → SovereigntySummit.nz (+extra discount if you pay in bitcoin)