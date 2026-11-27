This Black Friday, I have a few specials and some serious savings for you:
Up to 40% off - Trezor
Trezor has a longish “Sales Season”: from Black Friday till December 20th, up to 40% off Trezor wallets and accessories. These are the best prices of the year. If you need a reliable hardware wallet, this one is a great choice.
Use this link: https://tinyurl.com/trezorSale
15% off certified pre-owned miners - Abundant Mines
Save up to $6,000 on 10 certified pre-owned S21 XP miners!
And 15% off every CPO S21 XP miner you purchase.
1 miner: Save ≈ $600
10 miners: Save ≈ $6,000
25 miners: Save ≈ $15,000
By the way, when you buy a pre-owned miner, you get it 30-50% cheaper than its original price, with years of operation ahead of you.
Book a free call: https://abundantmines.com/Efrat/ (+1 month of free hosting)
(American customers may be eligible for 100% tax depreciation!)
55% off Mattias Desmet onference
If you haven’t watched my “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Desmet - now you can get access to the 3.5 hours event for less than $10!!
Use this link for the 55% discount.
15% off NZ Sovereignty Summit
New Zealand’s Sovereignty Summit 🇳🇿 happens on April 2–3, 2027. An exploration of sovereign living: from tech and freedom to health, land, food and family, with the most beautiful backdrop & experience in nature.
15% off with code EFRAT → SovereigntySummit.nz (+extra discount if you pay in bitcoin)
0.25% off your first loan with Ledn
If you need liquidity without selling your bitcoin, try Ledn. Building a bitcoin position takes discipline, and the platform you borrow against should have the same discipline. Ledn gives you custodied loans, never lent out for interest. They hold the highest standards in the industry.
https://ledn.io/Efrat → 0.25% off your first loan
Stay vigilant and safe out there!
♥️ Efrat
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Special offers:
1→ Want to preserve your privacy online? Get a GrapheneOS privacy phone or laptop, up to $150 off “Above Phone” products + extra $50 off with code EFRAT: https://abovephone.com/efrat/
2→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq
3→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers
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