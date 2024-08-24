A New Mental Health System - You're The Voice Ep. 38 with Dr. Lia Naor

🎙️ My guest today is Dr. Lia Naor, a visionary for a new mental health system, who founded the “Healing Space” after Oct. 7th as a life-saving, nature-based trauma-healing ER for survivors. Lia has a PhD in Human Development and Counselling, she researches positive transformation and has a private practice as a nature based therapist. Lia trains therapists and educators through “ways of knowing” - her center for nature based therapy, as well as programs centered on the process of human development through initiation toward fulfilling potential and deepening our humanity.

"My vision is to create a mental health system that understands health not as not having symptoms or not as being able to go back to work, but health as being able to feel." — Dr. Lia Naor

In this episode, we discuss the importance of creating healing centers that focus on holistic well-being and support individuals. Lia’s vision is of a new mental health system that values connection, acceptance, and personal growth out of the breakdown, through embracing pain, and choosing life.

2 parts to this episode:

Part 1 - we discuss the process of healing traumas based on Lia’s approach and work;

Part 2 (timecode 00:34) - we go back to Dec. 2023 where I filmed Lia’s work in the Healing Space - a special center in Israel for trauma work and healing - for the Oct. 7th massacre & Nova party survivors.

* Donations I received during Oct. 7th went towards the production of this episode and the episode with Dror Ashuah.



We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up

01:45 Intro & Background

03:50 Nature-Based Healing from Oct. 7th Till Now

08:05 Difference Between Post-Trauma & Post-Traumatic Growth

15:55 Lia Describes The Healing Process

24:15 Building a New Mental Health System

29:00 Call for Contributions for Healing Spaces

34:00 Introduction to the Healing Space

36:15 The Need for Community-Based Trauma Centers

39:00 Immediate Response and the Importance of Timing

41:50 The Integrative Approach to Healing

44:10 The Role of Volunteers and Therapists

46:20 Processing Trauma and Finding Identity

49:45 The Process of Creating Healing Spaces

52:40 The Journey of Personal Healing and Transformation

58:35 Lia's Upbringing & Inspiration For Her Work

1:01:50 Clip of The Healing Center

About the Healing Space



