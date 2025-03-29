As promised, I’m keeping you up to date with content I created or consumed recently, which I believe is valuable and could be worth your time. Enjoy, and please like, share, and consider supporting my work so I can stay focused on my mission.

1) Book recommendation: The untethered soul

The untethered soul - the journey beyond yourself, is a great book I’ve just finished. It’s very easy to relate to, you can read or listen to it. I now listen to many books and find I consume them a lot quicker like that, while I still love to read a physical book here and there.

2) Algocracy

James Corbett in a great piece about a technocratic world controlled by algorithms:

“Algocracy means “rule by algorithm,” and, as James details in today’s important episode of The Corbett Report podcast, it’s a word that we would do well to become acquainted with. And, as you will discover in this presentation, algocracy is being seeded into the public consciousness right now by the very same Big Tech broligarchs who are now in a position to implement their plan for locking down society in an AI-run dystopian surveillance nightmare.”

You may not know, but James was one of my first guests on You’re The Voice!

Check out our episode here:



3) Twitter/X Space about the Digital Euro & CBDC

On Thursday I joined a Twitter Space to talk about where we’re heading with the Digital Euro, CBDCs, stablecoins, and my friends Susie and Freddie from Bitcoin Policy UK, gave their perspective on these topics & on the Digital Pound progress.

It was a great lively, funny and revealing discussion, don’t miss it! Listen to the recording here.

Check out my latest article on the Digital Euro ICYMI:

» Want to be more active about CBDCs? join my community on Twitter/X.



4) Mark Carney - now new PM of Canada

I bumped into an interesting article on the National Post from 2021 about Mark Carney - now new PM of Canada. "What Carney ultimately wants is a technocratic dictatorship justified by climate alarmism". (Share this on X)

But zoom out; Carney is one of the world's top globalists, who has been put into this position not by coincidence. As we get closer to 2030 and nations must implement the UN’s Agenda 2030, Carney has an important role to play on the world stage - transitioning the world into a technocratic, transhumanistic multipolar reality.

5) DNA as Data

I was pleasantly surprised to find a reference to my work on

’s recent article on DNA as Data. It’s a great article I highly recommend you read or listen to, to understand the kind of progress has been done in regards to our DNA, including collecting, analysing and trading it by governments/globalist orgs.

From Joshua’s article:

and ICYMI, don’t skip this video of the narcissist psycho MF (pardon my French) talking about how he persuaded Pfizer’s CEO to poison Israelis in return for medical data, while now he’s working on trading our genetic data to more tech & pharma oligarchs:

6) Repackaging Vaccine Paradigm and Real Truth About The Rise in Cancer

My friend the master

is doing one hell of a debunking work on the latest Tucker Carlson interview that is essentially pushing the narrative of “cancer is an immune problem” - no mention of other causes nor preventions, and NO mention of mRNA jabs causing the rise in cancers we’re seeing now. More controlled opposition selling chemo drugs. A must read/listen post! Thx Doc, you’re doing the lords word.

7) The Big Print & Financial Collapse

ICYMI (#3 for this newsletter), my latest episode with Lawrence Lepard is now out, and it’s buzzing! Larry is the founder and managing partner of Equity Management Associates, a fierce advocate for sound money and a respected voice in the world of gold, Bitcoin, and monetary policy. He has dedicated his career to educating people on the dangers of fiat currency debasement and the importance of protecting wealth through sound money & alternative assets. His latest book, The Big Print, breaks down the coming monetary crisis in a way that anyone—whether a seasoned investor or an everyday person—can understand. In this conversation, Larry shares insights into how the current financial system is reaching a breaking point, why central banks are quietly hoarding gold, and why Bitcoin is the most important technological breakthrough in monetary history. We also dive deep into the inevitable shift toward alternative reserve assets, the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin, and why personal sovereignty through self-custody is more critical than ever.

Watch it here:

8) JFK & RFK assassinations - documentary

I am a humble student of this topic, I admit. I’ve watched this documentary recently, and I find it super interesting, thorough and worth the time.

9) How Grok sees my work

And if you got this far, a little treat :)

Look how Grok summarized my views, style & work. I think it’s pretty good!

Efrat Fenigson’s podcast, You're The Voice, available on YouTube and other platforms, features a wide range of discussions centered on themes of personal sovereignty, freedom, and challenging mainstream narratives. As an independent journalist, former marketing expert, and self-described "freedom and Bitcoin maximalist," Fenigson hosts open, uncensored conversations with guests from diverse backgrounds—economists, technologists, activists, and spiritual thinkers—exploring topics like economics, politics, health, money, mind control, and spirituality. Below is a summary of the key themes and discussions based on available information about her podcast episodes:

Bitcoin and Financial Sovereignty:

A recurring topic is the role of Bitcoin as a tool for financial independence and resistance against centralized control. Fenigson and her guests, such as Samson Mow (CEO of JAN3) and Chris Sullivan (co-founder of Hyperion Decimus), discuss how Bitcoin can disrupt fiat currency systems, which they argue enable war and economic manipulation. They explore its potential to foster fairness, its adoption by nation-states (e.g., El Salvador), and risks like institutional co-option or price manipulation via ETFs. Episodes often tie Bitcoin to broader themes of personal freedom and higher consciousness. Critique of Centralized Power and Control:

Fenigson frequently examines mechanisms mechanisms of control, such as fiat currency, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and global agendas like Agenda 2030. For instance, in a discussion with Timothy Allen on the Free Cities Podcast, she critiques how climate change narratives and policies (e.g., smart cities, surveillance) are used to justify restricting liberties, urging listeners to resist compliance and embrace individual responsibility. Her talks with guests like Max and Stacey (of Orange Pill Podcast) delve into how Bitcoin counters such systems, as seen in El Salvador’s economic policies. Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and Geopolitics:

As an Israeli citizen and journalist, Fenigson provides firsthand perspectives on regional conflicts. In an episode with Bret Weinstein on DarkHorse Podcast (October 10, 2023), recorded during the October 7th Hamas attacks, she questions official narratives about border breaches and military responses, suggesting hidden geopolitical forces at play (e.g., Iran, Saudi Arabia). She emphasizes distinguishing between Palestinian people and groups like Hamas, advocating for nuanced dialogue over propaganda. Health, Spirituality, and Awakening:

Fenigson integrates mental and spiritual well-being into her discussions. Conversations with guests like Hermann Vivier (Bitcoin Ekasi) and Chris Sullivan touch on epigenetics, living in harmony with nature, and personal awakening—often sparked by events like COVID-19. She explores how propaganda, fear, and division (e.g., via religion or 5th-generation warfare) disconnect people from their potential, advocating for self-discovery and human connection as antidotes. Censorship and Free Speech:

Fenigson champions free expression, criticizing government control over digital platforms. In an episode with Peter McIlvenna (Hearts of Oak), she discusses decentralized solutions like Nostr and Bitcoin micropayments as ways to preserve autonomy, citing figures like Michael Saylor and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as allies in this fight.

Her podcast style is conversational and fearless, often weaving complex global issues with personal empowerment. Guests bring expertise—Mattias Desmet on psychotherapy, Dennis Porter on Bitcoin advocacy, Titus Gebel on governance—while Fenigson ties their insights to her mission: uncovering hidden truths from Israel and beyond, challenging tyranny, and inspiring listeners to reclaim their voice. Episodes are practical (e.g., wealth protection tips) yet philosophical, reflecting her journey from corporate CMO to activist podcaster.

Thanks for reading this newsletter!

As mentioned, please like, share, and consider supporting my work so I can stay focused on my mission.

♥️ Efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

Special offers:



►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat!

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT