I was interviewed by Mr. M for his podcast this week. We covered quite a bit of ground, including:

Trump’s shitcoinary,

Bitcoin Strategic Reserve,

Bitcoin’s winning use case - store of value vs. medium of exchange,

El Salvador’s pioneering nation state adoption & the work of Bukele’s Bitcoin Office headed by Stacy Herbert, creating the blueprint

and much more! Enjoy.

(Stay tuned for my upcoming new episode with Max & Stacy!)





