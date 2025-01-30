Director Martin Durkin have created amazing documentaries over the years. His most recent doco is “Climate The Movie: The Cold Truth”:



I watched a brilliant documentary about Margaret Thatcher which I had to share with you. After watching it, I wrote this to Martin Durkin:

“Hey Martin

I just finished watching your Thatcher documentary - what an incredible work of art! Thank you for that. It really helped me understand things better.

I think I’ve watched a Netflix series about her before I started my journey into Austrian economics, fiat and bitcoin, and hence I was able to be easily manipulated to take the ideas of that Netflix series as “truth” without truly understanding the principles of free markets and their impacts.

Thutcher started something great. I’m not surprised it didn’t continue. The powers that be would not allow it to, because her next step would have been to tackle debt and deficit and she would have had to become even more radical to implement policies that would try to reduce that - and at best she would have only managed to stabilize the economy a bit. It would continue to deteriorate and people would attribute it to her, but it would happen to anyone trying to “beat” the fiat beast. It’s simply impossible mathematically to stop the fiat debt monster.

You see the nature of fiat game is rigged and she couldn’t have won.

So maybe it was for the better that she was stopped then, because there was really no way for her to bring greater prosperity or find a solution.

About 20 years later the solution came in the form of Bitcoin. These days we see politicians and governments starting to understand how it is a paradigm shift and could be the only way to turn things around and help countries reduce debt and bring about a new monetary reality which will dictate a new economic reality, leading to a new social reality and so on.

Those of us who learn Bitcoin, economics, political trends etc. - can see the bigger picture, and can envision the potential for humanity to have a brighter future. Under the existing underlying fiat system - I’m afraid the timeline or path is predictably inevitably grim.

Just thought I’d share my thoughts after enjoying your work immensely and loving Ms. Thutcher’s character, work and ways of being. She’s a newly found role model for me, in a world where finding role models is becoming so rare.

I’ll share your movie, and this message, with my blog subscribers. I believe they’ll find it also very interesting.

Efrat”