I was interviewed by Block Rewards podcast. Here’s what they wrote:

In this episode, you're going to learn why Efrat left a successful corporate career to focus on journalism and podcasting, her concerns about government control and how it led her to Bitcoin, what Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are and how they could impact privacy and freedom, how various countries like China, Thailand, and the EU are experimenting with CBDCs, and why Efrat believes Bitcoin offers a better solution for financial sovereignty. We explore the financial systems shaping our lives, and why understanding money is one of the most empowering things we can do.



Here are a few truths that came up in this episode:



🧠 Most people have never been taught how money works—let alone questioned it.



🔐 Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) might sound convenient, but they open the door to surveillance and control.



🧭 Bitcoin isn’t just about price—it’s about decentralization, privacy, and personal sovereignty.



🌿 You don’t need to be an expert to start learning. Curiosity is enough.



💡 Financial literacy is a form of activism. The more we understand, the more choice we have.



This episode is for the seekers, the ones who feel something is off, and are ready to understand why.



Timestamps:

[00:00] Introduction

[07:00] Discovering Bitcoin and its potential

[08:00] COVID-19 experience and loss of trust in government

[09:30] Introduction to Bitcoin through Crypto Jungle

[10:30] Efrat’s Bitcoin journey and learning process

[12:00] Leaving old social circles and building new ones

[14:00] The shift from valuing money and titles to valuing freedom and truth

[17:30] Wholesale and retail CBDCs

[18:30] Possible restrictions on CBDCs, including geofencing and expiry dates

[19:30] Global alignment of CBDC rollout with Agenda 2030

[21:00] The state of CBDC development in Israel

[22:00] ECB’s plan to launch the digital euro in 2025

[24:00] How China’s CBDC rollout evolved

[26:00] Similar strategies being considered in Europe

[28:00] European Bank’s plans to redirect private savings

[30:00] Estimated cost of Euthe ropean CBDC project

[32:00] How global institutions operate with long-term plans

[34:00] The Overton window and how it applies to CBDCs

[36:00] China’s approach to control and compliance

[38:00] Privacy concerns related to CBDCs

[40:00] Concerns about geofencing and limiting transactions

[42:00] Thailand’s extreme CBDC experiments

[44:00] Stablecoin pilots and KYC Bitcoin use in Thailand

[46:00] The Overton window strategy and gradual rollout

[48:00] How Bitcoin provides a solution to CBDCs

[50:00] Bitcoin as a hedge against government control

MAYBE YOU DON'T FEEL LIKE A HERO Maybe you don’t feel worthy of the title. But nor did the citizens of Czechia who quietly defied successive oppressive rules over 600 years of Czech history to live freely today.

Download this free e-book to learn how the Czechs fought back against oppression and how it relates to Bitcoin today. You may already know what lies ahead, but perhaps you don’t yet know the difference you can truly make. Download the free e-book

Please take a moment to like and share this article, and subscribe to my blog.

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

Special offers:



►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat!

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT