Thoughts On My 45th Birthday
I landed in Australia 🦘, so technically it’s already my birthday 🎉 I’m 45 today.
Time for a little ponder:
“Birth” “Day”
The day of birth and creation.
It’s quite funny that we mark the human experience with only one time stamp in which we were born, or created.
In the physical sense, I guess there’s just one.
In the eternal spirit sense, there can be many.
In the first 40 years of my life I think I was re-born 3 times, but in the past 5 years I think I died & re-born a 100 times 😅…
I also gave 1 physical and spiritual birth to the most beautiful, funny, smart and free boy. I’m so grateful he chose me.
I’ve learnt to embrace breakdowns. To welcome them as opportunities for development leaps, shedding more onion peels, digging deeper into my core, getting closer to my divine spark and feeling its comforting warmth and its serene sense of peace.
I am here to experience. To live. To give.
I am here to share and make voices heard.
I am here to make a difference, and enjoy while at it.
I’m here to open my heart, feel it all, and be humane.
I am here for courage.
I am here to learn, absorb, know and discover.
I am here to overcome my self-doubt and show up.
I am here to meet other starseeds.
I am here to expand.
I am here to love and be loved.
I am here to see and show.
I am here.
I am.
On this 45th birth-day, my wish for myself is to give birth to more love, joy, peace, freedom, ease and grace.
What are you giving birth to this year?
Thank you for being part of my journey.
♥️ Efrat
