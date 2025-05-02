Dear subscribers,

Keen to crack the “secret formula” of getting your foot in the door for a job in the Bitcoin industry? Want to learn from me about personal branding - the way I do it?

Want a chance to attend a hands-on summer school in Lugano, Switzerland?

This may be the opportunity for you.

TLDR: the first (lucky) 20 people signing up here with my coupon, get 50% off the tuition fee! That's $250 instead of $500.

Registration closes in 3 days - next Monday May 5th!

Read along for more

People ask me for “quick tips” on how to get your foot in the door for a new job, a new industry, a new community.

Our need for “quick tips” is part of the problem, not the solution.

It’s the “tiktok-ization” pandemic of our times. We want everything short, dynamic, digested & integrated for us.

A magic trick, a quick fix.

That’s not how you learn and develop, that’s not proof of work.

I don’t have “quick tips”.

It starts with a mindset shift, goes on to setting up a framework and a strategy, and then PoW, consistently, while being true to yourself, your mission and values.

It’s called “personal branding” (not as in advertising), and in contrast to what people think - it goes deep.

I’ll be teaching it at the upcoming plan ₿ business school - you can join and learn all about personal branding, including a hands on workshop face-to-face with me in Lugano in July, for the best & brightest selected students. At the summer school, I will also teach “startup marketing”, based on my 20+ years experience as a marketer and CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) in global startups.

My first lecture is on May 9th, next week. The Summer School continues in July.

Registration ends in 3 days, so if you're curious & want to learn, sign up now

More about the program:

The Plan ₿ Biz School 2025 is an educational program dedicated to students and entrepreneurs who wish to find a non-technical job in a Bitcoin company. The curriculum covers Bitcoin fundamentals, practical applications, and insights from industry experts.

Starting in May, it is designed for students of all levels, who can access lectures either online or in person. After two rounds of selection, the top performers will be selected to attend a Summer School week in Lugano.

More details about the other lecturers (including Giacomo Zucco, Knut Svanholm and more), the curriculum, projects and logistics - here.

Any questions? drop me a comment.

♥️ Efrat

P.s. Watch my latest episode with Giacomo Zucco, the head Professor of Plan ₿ Biz School and director of the Plan ₿ Network.

