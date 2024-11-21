Dear friends,

I’m thrilled to share: I’m hosting an event in Israel with Prof.

, and if you wish to travel to Israel (yes it’s possible, and I doubt you would), you’re invited OF COURSE to join us.

New Totalitarian Order

From Shadows to Light

Note: the event is in English, and will NOT be recorded or live streamed at this point. If anything changes I'll update.

Efrat Fenigson is honored to host

Prof. Mattias Desmet in Israel!

In a world hypnotized and sleepwalking toward totalitarian control and digital enforcement, awakened voices rise to inspire change and radiate hope. Join Desmet and Fenigson for an extraordinary event exploring psychology, consciousness, health, science, economics, and money. Together, they’ll address the challenges of the present while illuminating the potential for change and hope.

📅 Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024

⏰ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

🎟️ Tickets: https://www.eventer.co.il/Desmet



Watch Prof. Desmet with Tucker Carlson:

Watch this video with Hebrew subtitles here.

