Our next live video session will be open to all, with a special guest:

.

Alex is a geopolitical analyst mastermind, a commodity investment and trading expert, and a humble soul.

We’ll go live on the Substack app next Tuesday May 6th at 4pm CET / 10am EST, using this link :



Click for the live session

Download the Substack App to join us live:

Get more from Efrat Fenigson in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Our topic is “Europe: where are you heading?” - Yes it’s a big topic!

Here are Alex’ latest posts:

Did you know that Alex was guest number 5 on “You’re The Voice” podcast?

See you soon!

♥️ Efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

► New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

MAYBE YOU DON'T FEEL LIKE A HERO Maybe you don’t feel worthy of the title. But nor did the citizens of Czechia who quietly defied successive oppressive rules over 600 years of Czech history to live freely today.

Download this free e-book to learn how the Czechs fought back against oppression and how it relates to Bitcoin today. You may already know what lies ahead, but perhaps you don’t yet know the difference you can truly make. Download the free e-book

Special offers:



►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat!

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT