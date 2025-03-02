Climate, Carbon, Geo-engineering & Global Agendas - On Tom Nelson's Podcast
We covered so much! From Climate agenda, to carbon taxation, geo-engineering, awakening, Oct. 7th, Israel-Gaza war, new monetary order, CBDC and much more..
We discussed:
00:00 Introduction and Agenda Overview
00:49 The Great Awakening and Personal Transformation
04:48 Challenges of Awakening and Inner Work
09:09 Research Process and Content Creation
12:12 Balancing Personal Interests and Important Topics
19:07 Content Creation Strategy and Team Management
34:46 Insights on the Bitcoin Community and Health Choices
46:47 Experiences and Reflections on October 7th Attacks
56:51 Crime in Arab Society in Israel
57:18 Researching Post-October 7th Events
58:00 Build Back Better Theory
59:19 Debt-Based Economy and Printing Money
01:00:10 Gaza Rehabilitation Project
01:01:55 Global Conspiracy Theories
01:06:56 Agenda 2030 and Climate Action
01:08:45 New Monetary Order and Blockchain
01:16:42 Personal Carbon Footprint and CBDC
01:33:10 Geoengineering and Weather Modification
01:43:55 Concluding Thoughts and Farewell
I am self-funded (apart for my modest Trezor sponsorship), please consider supporting my work in 2025 with a paid subscription, and join my exclusive live community sessions!
I hope you got value I’d love to hear your comments about it - leave a comment here (if you’re a paid subscriber) or on Twitter or YouTube.
♡ Efrat
