We discussed:

00:00 Introduction and Agenda Overview

00:49 The Great Awakening and Personal Transformation

04:48 Challenges of Awakening and Inner Work

09:09 Research Process and Content Creation

12:12 Balancing Personal Interests and Important Topics

19:07 Content Creation Strategy and Team Management

34:46 Insights on the Bitcoin Community and Health Choices

46:47 Experiences and Reflections on October 7th Attacks

56:51 Crime in Arab Society in Israel

57:18 Researching Post-October 7th Events

58:00 Build Back Better Theory

59:19 Debt-Based Economy and Printing Money

01:00:10 Gaza Rehabilitation Project

01:01:55 Global Conspiracy Theories

01:06:56 Agenda 2030 and Climate Action

01:08:45 New Monetary Order and Blockchain

01:16:42 Personal Carbon Footprint and CBDC

01:33:10 Geoengineering and Weather Modification

01:43:55 Concluding Thoughts and Farewell



